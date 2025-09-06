Denny Hamlin Rockets to Second Straight Pole to Start 2025 Playoffs
In the opening two races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Denny Hamlin has been the best qualifier, winning the pole for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, his second consecutive pole.
The Chesterfield, Virginia-native laid down a lap time of 32.330 seconds (139.190) in Saturday's time trial session to record a new track record at the 1.25-mile racetrack, which at the same time earned him his 46th pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.
"I thought I could have done a little bit better job for the team. But I'm proud of this whole Progressive Toyota team. Chris and the whole guys, making really great adjustments," said Denny Hamlin. "That's what they did so well last week, was make those good adjustments before qualifying. Now, we've got great track position. Just have to maintain it, and we'll be in good shape."
In Saturday's qualifying session, the fastest six drivers also managed to beat the previous track record, which was set by eventual race-winner Austin Cindric last June. Sunday will mark the first time that World Wide Technology Raceway has hosted a race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
For Hamlin, the advantage to second-place starter Kyle Larson was 0.021 seconds. It's the first front row start for the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet since the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend.
"This is really great. I think our team needs it more than anything. We haven't been able to celebrate a whole lot," said Kyle Larson. "We will definitely celebrate a front row starting spot at Gateway. Yeah, happy about that. My car felt pretty good there, I felt like in practice, and still room to be even better. Yeah, good day, and hopefully we can be one spot better tomorrow."
Chase Briscoe, in an uncharacteristic manner for the driver of the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE, will start third for Sunday's event. Briscoe is the only driver in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs locked into the 'Round of 12', courtesy of a win last weekend at Darlington Raceway.
Ross Chastain posted a very solid fourth-place qualifying result in his No. 1 Busch Light Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, his best qualifying result on an oval in 2025. Ryan Blaney, winner of the regular-season finale at Daytona, rounded out the top-five.
William Byron edged out the track record by 0.001 seconds and managed to post the sixth-fastest time in qualifying, while 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick was just behind him in seventh. Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric, two of the most dominant drivers in last June's event at WWT Raceway, were eighth and ninth.
Zane Smith completed the top-10, once again showing speed with his Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
Other NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers had a varying array of qualifying efforts on Saturday, with Josh Berry in 12th, Joey Logano 13th, Bubba Wallace 14th, Austin Dillon 15th, Shane Van Gisbergen 18th, Chase Elliott 19th, and Alex Bowman 25th.
PRACTICE RESULTS: Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway
Bowman, driving the No. 48 Ally Financial Chevrolet, had the slowest qualifying lap of the 16 post-season drivers for the second straight race, after a dismal time trial (and weekend) at Darlington Raceway last weekend.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place on Sunday, September 7 at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network.