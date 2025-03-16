Denny Hamlin Scores $126,150 Slot Jackpot on Las Vegas Race Weekend
Denny Hamlin might just be the luckiest driver in NASCAR, right now…
Granted, that isn’t because of anything that has happened on the racetrack in recent weeks, but instead because of a major triumph in a casino on Friday, which saw the NASCAR Cup Series driver score winnings exceeding in the range of six figures.
The 44-year-old driver shared a video of himself gambling in the casino on Friday evening, prior to the start of any on-track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which is located in the gambling capital of the United States, Las Vegas.
Hamlin, a native of Chesterfield, Virginia, was playing BUFFALO, a brand-new video slot machine, in which his initial bet of just $300 was multiplied by a factor of 420 as a result of a major win, totaling winnings of $126.150.
“Oh [expletive],” Hamlin said while jumping out of his chair after learning of his major victory.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be looking to take his luck from the casino on Friday onto the racetrack, as he looks for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Hamlin enters Las Vegas – the fifth event of the 2025 campaign – sitting a respectable seventh in NASCAR Cup Series point standings, after finishing second to teammate Christopher Bell last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, in a photo finish.
No matter what ends up happening in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hamlin will leave Nevada a winner this weekend. Although, I’m sure the 23XI Racing team owner would much rather leave with a trophy.
Hamlin, driving the No. 11 Yahoo! Toyota Camry XSE, is scheduled to roll from 15th-place in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a racetrack that he has won at once before, in 2021, and scored six top-fives.