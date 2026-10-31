Denny Hamlin Takes Martinsville Pole; Kyle Larson to Start P3
Heading into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, only seven drivers remain mathematically alive in the Chase for the championship. On Saturday, Denny Hamlin, the runner-up driver in the standings, took a crucial pole position for Sunday's event.
Hamlin was able to crank out a 19.226-second (98.492 mph) lap around the 0.526-mile Virginia short track known affectionately as the paper clip, which was fast enough to secure Hamlin his sixth pole position of the season by a margin of 0.049 seconds over Ty Gibbs, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.
Following his pole-winning run, Hamlin was very happy with his performance on his qualifying lap, as well as the performance of his No. 11 King's Hawaiian Toyota.
"Yeah, it was a great lap," Hamlin explained. "Truthfully, kind of hit all of the marks I wanted to hit. The car did a lot of the things I needed it to do there on that first lap. So, it was really a great job by the race team, great adjustments there, and we'll see what we've got tomorrow."
While Hamlin is still seeking a championship, Gibbs is no longer mathematically alive in the championship race.
Hamlin, who comes into the weekend trailing Kyle Larson, the series point leader, by 73 points, needs to make up points in a hurry. He'll now have a chance to potentially rack up some early Stage Points, and if all goes well, perhaps he can take a win.
"We're going to give it all we've got. And all we've got is all we've got," Hamlin said about his ranking in the points. "I wish I had a little bit more. But we just need to control our own destiny tomorrow, and that's getting the best day we possibly can. And wherever the chips fall from there, they do."
While it was a big deal for Hamlin to score the pole, Larson, who was only able to muster the 29th-fastest lap of Saturday's practice session, was able to click off an impressive qualifying lap in his own right. Larson slotted in with the third-fastest lap in the qualifying session, which will put him on the inside of Row 2 at the start of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
"Happy to start in the first couple of rows, and hopefully we can stay in the hunt all day," Larson said.
If Larson exits Sunday's race with a point lead of 75 points or more, he'll lock up the championship a week early. But Larson isn't even beginning to think about ending the championship fight a week early.
"I think everybody else is convinced that we're going to lock it up here this weekend. But, to me, I'm not looking at it that way," Larson stated. "Obviously, Denny starts ahead of me. So, he's really, really good here. He was one position away from a max-points day earlier this year. I'm more kind of looking at how to keep it up front to leave myself a buffer for next week."
Austin Cindric, who had been enjoying a solid Chase prior to an early exit in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway a week ago, will start from the fourth position in Sunday's race. Cindric is no longer alive in the championship fight.
Joey Logano, another of the seven drivers eligible to collect the Bill France Cup, will start fifth.
Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Josh Berry rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Other drivers mathematically in the hunt for the championship, who will start outside of the top-10 on Sunday include Chase Briscoe (11th), Tyler Reddick (12th), Ryan Blaney (13th), and Christopher Bell (14th).
Official Xfinity 500 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
19.226
98.492
2
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
19.275
98.241
3
5
Kyle Larson (C)
19.300
98.114
4
2
Austin Cindric (C)
19.325
97.987
5
22
Joey Logano (C)
19.330
97.962
6
60
Ryan Preece (C)
19.343
97.896
7
48
Alex Bowman
19.354
97.840
8
24
William Byron (C)
19.368
97.770
9
9
Chase Elliott (C)
19.379
97.714
10
21
Josh Berry
19.380
97.709
11
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
19.382
97.699
12
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
19.394
97.638
13
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
19.414
97.538
14
20
Christopher Bell (C)
19.416
97.528
15
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
19.433
97.442
16
1
Ross Chastain
19.443
97.392
17
33
Austin Hill (i)
19.449
97.362
18
17
Chris Buescher (C)
19.457
97.322
19
88
Connor Zilisch #
19.490
97.158
20
3
Austin Dillon
19.495
97.133
21
41
Cole Custer
19.506
97.078
22
34
Todd Gilliland
19.508
97.068
23
6
Brad Keselowski
19.523
96.993
24
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
19.537
96.924
25
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
19.540
96.909
26
71
Michael McDowell
19.552
96.849
27
35
Riley Herbst
19.555
96.835
28
10
Ty Dillon
19.559
96.815
29
97
Shane van Gisbergen
19.584
96.691
30
43
Erik Jones
19.588
96.671
31
4
Noah Gragson
19.620
96.514
32
16
AJ Allmendinger
19.624
96.494
33
38
Zane Smith
19.643
96.401
34
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
19.703
96.107
35
42
John Hunter Nemechek
19.726
95.995
36
66
Josh Bilicki (i) *
20.004
94.661
37
51
Cody Ware
0.000
0.000
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie