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Denny Hamlin Takes Martinsville Pole; Kyle Larson to Start P3

Denny Hamlin took a crucial pole position for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway while Kyle Larson, the championship leader, will start third.
Toby Christie|
Denny Hamlin poses with the Busch Light Pole Award flag after securing the pole position for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Denny Hamlin poses with the Busch Light Pole Award flag after securing the pole position for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. | Aaron Giffin | Racing America On SI

Heading into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, only seven drivers remain mathematically alive in the Chase for the championship. On Saturday, Denny Hamlin, the runner-up driver in the standings, took a crucial pole position for Sunday's event.

Hamlin was able to crank out a 19.226-second (98.492 mph) lap around the 0.526-mile Virginia short track known affectionately as the paper clip, which was fast enough to secure Hamlin his sixth pole position of the season by a margin of 0.049 seconds over Ty Gibbs, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

Following his pole-winning run, Hamlin was very happy with his performance on his qualifying lap, as well as the performance of his No. 11 King's Hawaiian Toyota.

"Yeah, it was a great lap," Hamlin explained. "Truthfully, kind of hit all of the marks I wanted to hit. The car did a lot of the things I needed it to do there on that first lap. So, it was really a great job by the race team, great adjustments there, and we'll see what we've got tomorrow."

While Hamlin is still seeking a championship, Gibbs is no longer mathematically alive in the championship race.

Hamlin, who comes into the weekend trailing Kyle Larson, the series point leader, by 73 points, needs to make up points in a hurry. He'll now have a chance to potentially rack up some early Stage Points, and if all goes well, perhaps he can take a win.

"We're going to give it all we've got. And all we've got is all we've got," Hamlin said about his ranking in the points. "I wish I had a little bit more. But we just need to control our own destiny tomorrow, and that's getting the best day we possibly can. And wherever the chips fall from there, they do."

While it was a big deal for Hamlin to score the pole, Larson, who was only able to muster the 29th-fastest lap of Saturday's practice session, was able to click off an impressive qualifying lap in his own right. Larson slotted in with the third-fastest lap in the qualifying session, which will put him on the inside of Row 2 at the start of Sunday's race at Martinsville.

"Happy to start in the first couple of rows, and hopefully we can stay in the hunt all day," Larson said.

If Larson exits Sunday's race with a point lead of 75 points or more, he'll lock up the championship a week early. But Larson isn't even beginning to think about ending the championship fight a week early.

"I think everybody else is convinced that we're going to lock it up here this weekend. But, to me, I'm not looking at it that way," Larson stated. "Obviously, Denny starts ahead of me. So, he's really, really good here. He was one position away from a max-points day earlier this year. I'm more kind of looking at how to keep it up front to leave myself a buffer for next week."

Austin Cindric, who had been enjoying a solid Chase prior to an early exit in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway a week ago, will start from the fourth position in Sunday's race. Cindric is no longer alive in the championship fight.

Joey Logano, another of the seven drivers eligible to collect the Bill France Cup, will start fifth.

Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Josh Berry rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Other drivers mathematically in the hunt for the championship, who will start outside of the top-10 on Sunday include Chase Briscoe (11th), Tyler Reddick (12th), Ryan Blaney (13th), and Christopher Bell (14th).

Official Xfinity 500 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

19.226

98.492

2

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

19.275

98.241

3

5

Kyle Larson (C)

19.300

98.114

4

2

Austin Cindric (C)

19.325

97.987

5

22

Joey Logano (C)

19.330

97.962

6

60

Ryan Preece (C)

19.343

97.896

7

48

Alex Bowman

19.354

97.840

8

24

William Byron (C)

19.368

97.770

9

9

Chase Elliott (C)

19.379

97.714

10

21

Josh Berry

19.380

97.709

11

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

19.382

97.699

12

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

19.394

97.638

13

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

19.414

97.538

14

20

Christopher Bell (C)

19.416

97.528

15

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

19.433

97.442

16

1

Ross Chastain

19.443

97.392

17

33

Austin Hill (i)

19.449

97.362

18

17

Chris Buescher (C)

19.457

97.322

19

88

Connor Zilisch #

19.490

97.158

20

3

Austin Dillon

19.495

97.133

21

41

Cole Custer

19.506

97.078

22

34

Todd Gilliland

19.508

97.068

23

6

Brad Keselowski

19.523

96.993

24

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

19.537

96.924

25

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

19.540

96.909

26

71

Michael McDowell

19.552

96.849

27

35

Riley Herbst

19.555

96.835

28

10

Ty Dillon

19.559

96.815

29

97

Shane van Gisbergen

19.584

96.691

30

43

Erik Jones

19.588

96.671

31

4

Noah Gragson

19.620

96.514

32

16

AJ Allmendinger

19.624

96.494

33

38

Zane Smith

19.643

96.401

34

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

19.703

96.107

35

42

John Hunter Nemechek

19.726

95.995

36

66

Josh Bilicki (i) *

20.004

94.661

37

51

Cody Ware

0.000

0.000

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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