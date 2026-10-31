Denny Hamlin Takes Martinsville Pole; Kyle Larson to Start P3

Heading into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, only seven drivers remain mathematically alive in the Chase for the championship. On Saturday, Denny Hamlin, the runner-up driver in the standings, took a crucial pole position for Sunday's event.

Hamlin was able to crank out a 19.226-second (98.492 mph) lap around the 0.526-mile Virginia short track known affectionately as the paper clip, which was fast enough to secure Hamlin his sixth pole position of the season by a margin of 0.049 seconds over Ty Gibbs, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

Following his pole-winning run, Hamlin was very happy with his performance on his qualifying lap, as well as the performance of his No. 11 King's Hawaiian Toyota.

"Yeah, it was a great lap," Hamlin explained. "Truthfully, kind of hit all of the marks I wanted to hit. The car did a lot of the things I needed it to do there on that first lap. So, it was really a great job by the race team, great adjustments there, and we'll see what we've got tomorrow."

While Hamlin is still seeking a championship, Gibbs is no longer mathematically alive in the championship race.

Hamlin, who comes into the weekend trailing Kyle Larson, the series point leader, by 73 points, needs to make up points in a hurry. He'll now have a chance to potentially rack up some early Stage Points, and if all goes well, perhaps he can take a win.

"We're going to give it all we've got. And all we've got is all we've got," Hamlin said about his ranking in the points. "I wish I had a little bit more. But we just need to control our own destiny tomorrow, and that's getting the best day we possibly can. And wherever the chips fall from there, they do."

While it was a big deal for Hamlin to score the pole, Larson, who was only able to muster the 29th-fastest lap of Saturday's practice session, was able to click off an impressive qualifying lap in his own right. Larson slotted in with the third-fastest lap in the qualifying session, which will put him on the inside of Row 2 at the start of Sunday's race at Martinsville.

"Happy to start in the first couple of rows, and hopefully we can stay in the hunt all day," Larson said.

If Larson exits Sunday's race with a point lead of 75 points or more, he'll lock up the championship a week early. But Larson isn't even beginning to think about ending the championship fight a week early.

"I think everybody else is convinced that we're going to lock it up here this weekend. But, to me, I'm not looking at it that way," Larson stated. "Obviously, Denny starts ahead of me. So, he's really, really good here. He was one position away from a max-points day earlier this year. I'm more kind of looking at how to keep it up front to leave myself a buffer for next week."

Austin Cindric, who had been enjoying a solid Chase prior to an early exit in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway a week ago, will start from the fourth position in Sunday's race. Cindric is no longer alive in the championship fight.

Joey Logano, another of the seven drivers eligible to collect the Bill France Cup, will start fifth.

Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Josh Berry rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Other drivers mathematically in the hunt for the championship, who will start outside of the top-10 on Sunday include Chase Briscoe (11th), Tyler Reddick (12th), Ryan Blaney (13th), and Christopher Bell (14th).

Official Xfinity 500 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Lap time Speed 1 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 19.226 98.492 2 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 19.275 98.241 3 5 Kyle Larson (C) 19.300 98.114 4 2 Austin Cindric (C) 19.325 97.987 5 22 Joey Logano (C) 19.330 97.962 6 60 Ryan Preece (C) 19.343 97.896 7 48 Alex Bowman 19.354 97.840 8 24 William Byron (C) 19.368 97.770 9 9 Chase Elliott (C) 19.379 97.714 10 21 Josh Berry 19.380 97.709 11 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 19.382 97.699 12 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 19.394 97.638 13 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 19.414 97.538 14 20 Christopher Bell (C) 19.416 97.528 15 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 19.433 97.442 16 1 Ross Chastain 19.443 97.392 17 33 Austin Hill (i) 19.449 97.362 18 17 Chris Buescher (C) 19.457 97.322 19 88 Connor Zilisch # 19.490 97.158 20 3 Austin Dillon 19.495 97.133 21 41 Cole Custer 19.506 97.078 22 34 Todd Gilliland 19.508 97.068 23 6 Brad Keselowski 19.523 96.993 24 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 19.537 96.924 25 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 19.540 96.909 26 71 Michael McDowell 19.552 96.849 27 35 Riley Herbst 19.555 96.835 28 10 Ty Dillon 19.559 96.815 29 97 Shane van Gisbergen 19.584 96.691 30 43 Erik Jones 19.588 96.671 31 4 Noah Gragson 19.620 96.514 32 16 AJ Allmendinger 19.624 96.494 33 38 Zane Smith 19.643 96.401 34 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 19.703 96.107 35 42 John Hunter Nemechek 19.726 95.995 36 66 Josh Bilicki (i) * 20.004 94.661 37 51 Cody Ware 0.000 0.000

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry