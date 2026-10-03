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Denny Hamlin Takes Pole As Joe Gibbs Racing Sweeps Top-4 at Vegas

In desperate need of a momentum shift in the championship fight, Denny Hamlin secured a pivotal pole position in qualifying for the South Point 400 at Vegas.
Toby Christie|
Denny Hamlin will start from the pole position in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Denny Hamlin will start from the pole position in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. | Wes Masure | Racing America On SI

Denny Hamlin, the favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship entering the Chase, came into Las Vegas Motor Speedway needing to find momentum, and needing to find it quickly. After Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's South Point 400, perhaps he and Joe Gibbs Racing have woken up.

With a lap time of 28.910 seconds (186.787 mph) around the 1.5-mile oval near Sin City, Hamlin, who has won the last two races at the LVMS facility, will start from pole position. Overall, it was a strong effort for Joe Gibbs Racing, which swept the top-four spots, and Toyota Racing, which swept the top-five spots in qualifying.

The Las Vegas pole marks the 53rd pole of Hamlin's future NASCAR Hall of Fame career. The latest pole-winning run comes on his 752nd start.

After seeing a 25-point advantage over the field at the start of the Chase dwindle to the point that Hamlin now faces a 26-point deficit to new point leader Kyle Larson heading into the week, Hamlin now has hope that he can mount a challenge.

"I don't know. They're on a heck of a run right now," Hamlin said of Larson. "But it seemed like all of us [Joe] Gibbs [Racing] guys kind of nailed our balance, and 23XI [Racing] as well. And that's what really matters with the track being so hot today; balance is more of a factor than it's been in qualifying in quite some time."

As far as how his car handled on the long run in practice, Hamlin was optimistic that his race day speed could match his qualifying day speed.

"It was good. It had a lot of really good characteristics of cars that I've had here in the past," Hamlin said of his car in race trim. "And I thought we improved on that slightly this time around. Improved on some of the deficiencies that we did have. So, I feel like it's pretty good. Obviously, we have a long way to go, but it's a good start."

A little note heading into Sunday's race, Hamlin's last three NASCAR Cup Series wins have all come from the pole.

Ty Gibbs continued his excellent season with a runner-up qualifying effort, driving the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, while Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe rounded out the strong effort for JGR in third and fourth.

Tyler Reddick, the driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, was the first non-JGR driver in the qualifying results.

Kyle Larson, the series point leader who is driving a special Kyle Busch tribute paint scheme this weekend, will start from the sixth position at Las Vegas.

The top-14 drivers in the starting lineup for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas will all be Chase contenders.

The two Chase contenders who failed to qualify inside the top-15 were Team Penske's Ryan Blaney (20th) and Joey Logano (23rd).

Official South Point 400 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

28.910

186.787

2

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

28.927

186.677

3

20

Christopher Bell (C)

28.998

186.220

4

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

29.011

186.136

5

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

29.015

186.111

6

5

Kyle Larson (C)

29.054

185.861

7

2

Austin Cindric (C)

29.144

185.287

8

24

William Byron (C)

29.153

185.230

9

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

29.177

185.077

10

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

29.185

185.027

11

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

29.211

184.862

12

60

Ryan Preece (C)

29.279

184.433

13

9

Chase Elliott (C)

29.280

184.426

14

17

Chris Buescher (C)

29.340

184.049

15

48

Alex Bowman

29.360

183.924

16

6

Brad Keselowski

29.387

183.755

17

1

Ross Chastain

29.387

183.755

18

71

Michael McDowell

29.387

183.755

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

29.426

183.511

20

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

29.431

183.480

21

43

Erik Jones

29.478

183.187

22

35

Riley Herbst

29.488

183.125

23

22

Joey Logano (C)

29.490

183.113

24

41

Cole Custer

29.573

182.599

25

97

Shane van Gisbergen

29.586

182.519

26

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

29.675

181.971

27

34

Todd Gilliland

29.695

181.849

28

3

Austin Dillon

29.716

181.720

29

10

Ty Dillon

29.773

181.372

30

38

Zane Smith

29.788

181.281

31

88

Connor Zilisch #

29.895

180.632

32

42

John Hunter Nemechek

29.942

180.349

33

33

Austin Hill (i)

30.055

179.671

34

51

Cody Ware

30.259

178.459

35

21

Josh Berry

0.000

0.000

36

4

Noah Gragson

0.000

0.000

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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