Denny Hamlin Takes Pole As Joe Gibbs Racing Sweeps Top-4 at Vegas

Denny Hamlin, the favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship entering the Chase, came into Las Vegas Motor Speedway needing to find momentum, and needing to find it quickly. After Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's South Point 400, perhaps he and Joe Gibbs Racing have woken up.

With a lap time of 28.910 seconds (186.787 mph) around the 1.5-mile oval near Sin City, Hamlin, who has won the last two races at the LVMS facility, will start from pole position. Overall, it was a strong effort for Joe Gibbs Racing, which swept the top-four spots, and Toyota Racing, which swept the top-five spots in qualifying.

The Las Vegas pole marks the 53rd pole of Hamlin's future NASCAR Hall of Fame career. The latest pole-winning run comes on his 752nd start.

After seeing a 25-point advantage over the field at the start of the Chase dwindle to the point that Hamlin now faces a 26-point deficit to new point leader Kyle Larson heading into the week, Hamlin now has hope that he can mount a challenge.

"I don't know. They're on a heck of a run right now," Hamlin said of Larson. "But it seemed like all of us [Joe] Gibbs [Racing] guys kind of nailed our balance, and 23XI [Racing] as well. And that's what really matters with the track being so hot today; balance is more of a factor than it's been in qualifying in quite some time."

As far as how his car handled on the long run in practice, Hamlin was optimistic that his race day speed could match his qualifying day speed.

"It was good. It had a lot of really good characteristics of cars that I've had here in the past," Hamlin said of his car in race trim. "And I thought we improved on that slightly this time around. Improved on some of the deficiencies that we did have. So, I feel like it's pretty good. Obviously, we have a long way to go, but it's a good start."

A little note heading into Sunday's race, Hamlin's last three NASCAR Cup Series wins have all come from the pole.

Ty Gibbs continued his excellent season with a runner-up qualifying effort, driving the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, while Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe rounded out the strong effort for JGR in third and fourth.

Tyler Reddick, the driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, was the first non-JGR driver in the qualifying results.

Kyle Larson, the series point leader who is driving a special Kyle Busch tribute paint scheme this weekend, will start from the sixth position at Las Vegas.

The top-14 drivers in the starting lineup for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas will all be Chase contenders.

The two Chase contenders who failed to qualify inside the top-15 were Team Penske's Ryan Blaney (20th) and Joey Logano (23rd).

Official South Point 400 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Lap time Speed 1 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 28.910 186.787 2 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 28.927 186.677 3 20 Christopher Bell (C) 28.998 186.220 4 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 29.011 186.136 5 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 29.015 186.111 6 5 Kyle Larson (C) 29.054 185.861 7 2 Austin Cindric (C) 29.144 185.287 8 24 William Byron (C) 29.153 185.230 9 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 29.177 185.077 10 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 29.185 185.027 11 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 29.211 184.862 12 60 Ryan Preece (C) 29.279 184.433 13 9 Chase Elliott (C) 29.280 184.426 14 17 Chris Buescher (C) 29.340 184.049 15 48 Alex Bowman 29.360 183.924 16 6 Brad Keselowski 29.387 183.755 17 1 Ross Chastain 29.387 183.755 18 71 Michael McDowell 29.387 183.755 19 16 AJ Allmendinger 29.426 183.511 20 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 29.431 183.480 21 43 Erik Jones 29.478 183.187 22 35 Riley Herbst 29.488 183.125 23 22 Joey Logano (C) 29.490 183.113 24 41 Cole Custer 29.573 182.599 25 97 Shane van Gisbergen 29.586 182.519 26 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 29.675 181.971 27 34 Todd Gilliland 29.695 181.849 28 3 Austin Dillon 29.716 181.720 29 10 Ty Dillon 29.773 181.372 30 38 Zane Smith 29.788 181.281 31 88 Connor Zilisch # 29.895 180.632 32 42 John Hunter Nemechek 29.942 180.349 33 33 Austin Hill (i) 30.055 179.671 34 51 Cody Ware 30.259 178.459 35 21 Josh Berry 0.000 0.000 36 4 Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points