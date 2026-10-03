Denny Hamlin Takes Pole As Joe Gibbs Racing Sweeps Top-4 at Vegas
Denny Hamlin, the favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship entering the Chase, came into Las Vegas Motor Speedway needing to find momentum, and needing to find it quickly. After Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's South Point 400, perhaps he and Joe Gibbs Racing have woken up.
With a lap time of 28.910 seconds (186.787 mph) around the 1.5-mile oval near Sin City, Hamlin, who has won the last two races at the LVMS facility, will start from pole position. Overall, it was a strong effort for Joe Gibbs Racing, which swept the top-four spots, and Toyota Racing, which swept the top-five spots in qualifying.
The Las Vegas pole marks the 53rd pole of Hamlin's future NASCAR Hall of Fame career. The latest pole-winning run comes on his 752nd start.
After seeing a 25-point advantage over the field at the start of the Chase dwindle to the point that Hamlin now faces a 26-point deficit to new point leader Kyle Larson heading into the week, Hamlin now has hope that he can mount a challenge.
"I don't know. They're on a heck of a run right now," Hamlin said of Larson. "But it seemed like all of us [Joe] Gibbs [Racing] guys kind of nailed our balance, and 23XI [Racing] as well. And that's what really matters with the track being so hot today; balance is more of a factor than it's been in qualifying in quite some time."
As far as how his car handled on the long run in practice, Hamlin was optimistic that his race day speed could match his qualifying day speed.
"It was good. It had a lot of really good characteristics of cars that I've had here in the past," Hamlin said of his car in race trim. "And I thought we improved on that slightly this time around. Improved on some of the deficiencies that we did have. So, I feel like it's pretty good. Obviously, we have a long way to go, but it's a good start."
A little note heading into Sunday's race, Hamlin's last three NASCAR Cup Series wins have all come from the pole.
Ty Gibbs continued his excellent season with a runner-up qualifying effort, driving the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, while Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe rounded out the strong effort for JGR in third and fourth.
Tyler Reddick, the driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, was the first non-JGR driver in the qualifying results.
Kyle Larson, the series point leader who is driving a special Kyle Busch tribute paint scheme this weekend, will start from the sixth position at Las Vegas.
The top-14 drivers in the starting lineup for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas will all be Chase contenders.
The two Chase contenders who failed to qualify inside the top-15 were Team Penske's Ryan Blaney (20th) and Joey Logano (23rd).
Official South Point 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
28.910
186.787
2
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
28.927
186.677
3
20
Christopher Bell (C)
28.998
186.220
4
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
29.011
186.136
5
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
29.015
186.111
6
5
Kyle Larson (C)
29.054
185.861
7
2
Austin Cindric (C)
29.144
185.287
8
24
William Byron (C)
29.153
185.230
9
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
29.177
185.077
10
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
29.185
185.027
11
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
29.211
184.862
12
60
Ryan Preece (C)
29.279
184.433
13
9
Chase Elliott (C)
29.280
184.426
14
17
Chris Buescher (C)
29.340
184.049
15
48
Alex Bowman
29.360
183.924
16
6
Brad Keselowski
29.387
183.755
17
1
Ross Chastain
29.387
183.755
18
71
Michael McDowell
29.387
183.755
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
29.426
183.511
20
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
29.431
183.480
21
43
Erik Jones
29.478
183.187
22
35
Riley Herbst
29.488
183.125
23
22
Joey Logano (C)
29.490
183.113
24
41
Cole Custer
29.573
182.599
25
97
Shane van Gisbergen
29.586
182.519
26
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
29.675
181.971
27
34
Todd Gilliland
29.695
181.849
28
3
Austin Dillon
29.716
181.720
29
10
Ty Dillon
29.773
181.372
30
38
Zane Smith
29.788
181.281
31
88
Connor Zilisch #
29.895
180.632
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
29.942
180.349
33
33
Austin Hill (i)
30.055
179.671
34
51
Cody Ware
30.259
178.459
35
21
Josh Berry
0.000
0.000
36
4
Noah Gragson
0.000
0.000
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie