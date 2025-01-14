Derrick Finley Named Crew Chief for Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Team
Ryan Preece, who joins RFK Racing after a two season stint at the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, will officially be paired with crew chief Derrick Finley for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Finley has been part of the RFK Racing team since the 2022 season, and has more than two decades worth of experience as a crew chief in NASCAR.
The veteran wrench-turner is elated at the opportunity to guide Preece through his maiden season with the RFK Racing team.
“I am incredibly excited to lead the No. 60 team,” said Finley in a team press release. “I’m looking forward to working with Ryan (Preece) and the entire team. It’s a great opportunity to help start up a new team as we continue to grow at RFK Racing.”
For Preece, it's important to be tied to someone fully ingrained in the RFK Racing way of doing things, and he feels Finley will help him hit the ground running.
“Derrick will be a big help in getting the team integrated in the RFK processes” Preece explained. “His experience with the procedures the organization has in place will help lay the foundation for the No. 60 car.”
In addition to being a crew chief for the part-time RFK Racing #Stage60 entry over the last couple of seasons, Finley has also served in roles such as Director of Operations, Technical Director, and Competition Director throughout his long racing career. That wealth of knowledge leads RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski to believe Finley is the right man to oversee the new third full-time entry for the organization.
“We’re thrilled to have Derrick lead the No. 60 team,” said RFK driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski. “His experience and technical knowledge of the sport will play a crucial role in the initial development and growth of the No. 60 team.”
Heading into the 2025 campaign, Preece has recorded four top-five finishes, and 16 top-10s in 187 career NASCAR Cup Series starts. The Connecticut native will look to build upon those numbers with Finley atop the pit box this year.