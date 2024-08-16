Dirt Racing Legend Scott Bloomquist Killed in Plane Crash
Dirt track legend Scott Bloomquist passed away after a plane crash near his home in the Mooresburg Community in Hawkins County on the morning of Friday, August 16.
The Rogersville Review reported the news on Friday, which says authorities confirmed that Bloomquist had been killed in a small aircraft crash.
A member of the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame, Bloomquist was one of the most decorated dirt track racers in the United States, winning eight championships between three different divisions (World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and Hav-A Tampa Dirt Late Model Series)
Although much of his career, and the successes that came along with it, were spent running dirt late model events across the country, Bloomquist wasn't afraid to dip his toe into stock cars, doing so three times throughout his career.
In 1991, Bloomquist entered three ARCA Menards Series events at Michigan, Springfield, and Atlanta, where he collected a best finish of 26th, after starting inside the top-five at one-mile dirt oval.
Three seasons later, in 1994, the dirt racing legend found much more success in the NASCAR Southeast Series, picking up top-five finishes in each of his two starts. The driver's career-best runner-up result came at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee.
Bloomquist also has a single start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to his credit, competing for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the inaugural MudSummer Classic at Eldora Speedway, the first dirt race for NASCAR in several decades.
In recent years, Bloomquist has battled through a lot of adversity to remain at the racetrack. In 2019, the Mooresburg, Tennessee-native suffered extensive leg and hip injuries in a motorcycle accident in Florida. Even more recent, was Bloomquist being hospitalized after a bizarre experience with a horsefly bite.
Bloomquist was 60 years old at the time of his passing.
Additional updates to this story will be made, as more information becomes available.