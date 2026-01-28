Discount Tire Extends Relationship with Team Penske

Discount Tire, one of the longest-standing partners for Team Penske, is signing on for more with the motorsports giant in 2026.

The organization officially confirmed on Wednesday that Discount Tire, a major sponsor of the championship-winning organization since 2010, would be returning as a major partner of the organization this season, and in an expanded capacity. That, for the first time, includes primary sponsorship of all three of Penske's NASCAR Cup Series teams.

Continuing a standard of excellence.



Our longstanding partnership with @DiscountTire continues. Read more: https://t.co/8hzo1uIRPT pic.twitter.com/tewf5D5JNI — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) January 28, 2026

“Our partnership with Roger Penske and everyone at Team Penske is defined by a culture of winning and truly making dreams come true,” said Michael Zuieback, executive chairman at Discount Tire. “We look forward to celebrating many more victories on the track and activating our partnership in meaningful ways for our people, our customers, and all racing fans.”

Austin Cindric will continue to be the main breadwinner of the sponsorship agreement with Discount Tire, carrying the brands iconic black, white, and red colors on his No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in several events in 2026, including the season-opening DAYTONA 500.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-native is a three-time race-winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, the biggest of which came in the 2022 DAYTONA 500, an event where his No. 2 Ford Mustang had Discount Tire branding plastered all over it.

In addition to the brand's sponsorship of Cindric, Discount Tire will also get some presence with a pair of NASCAR Cup Series champions in Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will carry Discount Tire on his No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in a couple of events in 2026, much like he has the last couple of seasons. But, for the first time ever, Joey Logano will have Discount Tire on his No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series -- in one race not officially determined.

“We are proud of Team Penske’s long-standing partnership with Discount Tire and the success we have had together, including multiple championships and a victory in the DAYTONA 500,” said Roger Penske. “Our companies share many of the same core values and this is a partnership that continues to deliver, both on and off the racetrack. We are excited to build on our success together now and into the future.”

The brand will be shown on a NASCAR Cup Series vehicle in several events this season, including the following racetracks: Daytona International Speedway, Circuit of The Americas (COTA), Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Discount Tire's presence within the Team Penske organization will also spill into the NTT IndyCar Series in 2026, with the company (along with its sub-brand Tire Rack) serving as associate sponsors across its three full-time drivers -- Josef Newgarden (No. 2), Scott McLaughlin (No. 3), and David Malukus (No. 12).

The Discount Tire No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will hit the racetrack for the first time during Speedweeks at Daytona with Austin Cindric. Coverage of the 2026 DAYTONA 500 will be on Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 PM ET on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

