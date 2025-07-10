Dollar Tree Extends Sponsorship with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Through 2028
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has inked a multi-year sponsorship extension with Dollar Tree, which will secure the iconic brand’s sponsorship of the multi-car NASCAR Cup Series program through the 2028 season.
The company first partnered with the organization in January 2024, as part of a multi-year agreement that would provide visibility to the Dollar Tree brand in all 38 NASCAR Cup Series events – between drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones.
Over the last two seasons, Dollar Tree has adorned the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE (driven by Nemechek) and the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE (driven by Jones) in several events at NASCARs top-level.
“We’re excited to extend our partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB through 2028,” said Rick McNeely, Chief Merchandising Officer of Dollar Tree. “This continued collaboration puts our brand in front of millions of loyal NASCAR fans and gives us the opportunity to drive deeper engagement with customers in a bold, high-energy environment. We’re looking forward to what’s ahead with Jimmie [Johnson], John Hunter, Erik, and the entire LEGACY MC team.”
The sponsorship extension comes at the same time as a surge in performance for the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team, with both John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones finding speed as the series charges towards its post-season.
Entering Sunday’s event at Sonoma Raceway, Erik Jones currently sits 17th in NASCAR Cup Series point standings, on the strength of two top-five results and three finishes inside the top-10. John Hunter Nemechek on the other hand, sits 20th in point standings, with one top-five and six top-10s.
“Dollar Tree is a foundational partner to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” Cal Wells III, CEO of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “Their continued investment and commitment will enable us to execute our competitive vision and strengthens our ability to support championship aspirations.”
Jones, a native of Byron, Michigan, has been with the organization since it transitioned from Petty GMS Motorsports to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB at the start of 2023, bringing a consistent veteran-like presence to the organization.
“Having such a recognizable brand like Dollar Tree with us for years to come gives the CLUB stability and energy,” said Erik Jones, driver of the No. 43. “We are building a legacy together and hope to enjoy success for years to come.”
Nemechek is in his second year racing for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, driving the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE. In 55 NASCAR Cup Series starts with the organization, the Mooresville, North Carolina-native has collected one top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.
“It’s an honor to continue carrying the Dollar Tree brand on our cars,” said Nemechek. “Their support helps us deliver results on track, bring value back to their vendor partners and helps build the fandom of the CLUB.”
Dollar Tree will be on board the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE for Erik Jones this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. The Toyota Save Mart 350 will take place on Sunday, July 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.