EchoPark Lands Entitlement Sponsorship of Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta Motor Speedway will now be known as EchoPark Speedway as the iconic race track in Hampton, GA, announced a naming rights agreement with EchoPark, an online and in-person used car marketplace, on Tuesday in a press event inside the Marcy Scott Media Center in the infield of the 1.54-mile speedway.
According to a press release from Speedway Motorsports, which owns the facility, the partnership between the track formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway and EchoPark is a seven-year, multi-million-dollar agreement.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith, EchoPark Speedway EVP and GM Brandon Hutchison, as well as NASCAR Cup Series drivers Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain took part in the Tuesday announcement at the facility.
“We’re thrilled to partner with an innovative, customer-focused company like EchoPark Automotive as the entitlement partner of our newly named EchoPark Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “EchoPark Automotive is as committed to exceptional customer service as we are, and we know that together we’ll elevate our fan experience to a new level unmatched for Southern hospitality. This partnership will fuel great experiences for fans attending our speedway for years to come.”
The upcoming Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28, will mark the beginning of a five-race in-season tournament, where 32 drivers will battle it out in a bracket-style tournament for a prize of $1 million.
The winner of the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart will be presented with a "nearly new" EchoPark Chevrolet Silverado and a trailer equipped with the first of 26 manufacturered 85th Anniversary, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Limited Edition Harley-Davidson motorcycles all courtesy of EchoPark.
Sonic Automotive, like Speedway Motorsports, is a Smith-family owned entitity. David B. Smith, the brother of Marcus Smith, serves as the Chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive, which is the parent company of EchoPark.
Sonic Automotive feels the newly announced partnership will allow EchoPark to bring further attention to the plethora of used vehicles they sell.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase the incredible vehicles we sell at EchoPark and share the exposure with another important entity in our Sonic Automotive family,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. “The Sturgis Rally is right around the corner, and we know NASCAR fans and drivers will not only love the new presentation of this track, but also the opportunity to see this limited edition Harley-Davidson presented in Victory Lane.”
Christopher Bell took the win in the most recent NASCAR Cup Series event at EchoPark Speedway as he triumphed in February's Ambetter Health 400.
EchoPark Speedway hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series event in July 1960, an event that was won by Fireball Roberts. In all, the facility has hosted 122 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, and 24 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races.