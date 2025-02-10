Entry List: 45 Cars to Battle for 40 Starting Spots in 2025 Daytona 500
On Monday, NASCAR revealed the first official entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500, and the list is busting at the seams with 45 cars, which will vie for the 40 starting spots in The Great American Race.
36 of the drivers and teams on the list have no danger as far as making the race, as they are locked into the show by way of NASCAR's Team Charter System. There are, however, nine "Open" entries, which will duke it out for the final four spots in the Daytona 500 field in Wednesday's qualifying session, and Thursday's Duel Qualifier Races.
The nine "Open" entries on the Daytona 500 entry list include Corey LaJoie, who will pilot the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Justin Allgaier in the No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, JJ Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 56 TRICON Garage Toyota Camry XSE, Anthony Alfredo in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, Chandler Smith in the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, BJ McLeod in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, Jimmie Johnson in the No. 84 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE, and Helio Castroneves in the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.
There is a chance the 2025 Daytona 500 field expands to 41 cars as Castroneves has been approved for NASCAR's new Open Exemption Provisional (OEP), which is available for World-Class drivers attempting to lock into the field in races with more than 40 entries. The provisional has to be requested more than 90 days ahead of the event, which Trackhouse Racing did, and NASCAR approved the provisional.
If Castroneves doesn't make the field traditionally through qualifications or the Duel Qualifiers, the field will be expanded to 41 cars to accomodate. It's worth noting that using the OEP makes a driver and team ineligible to take home any money from the race's purse, and the driver and team will not be eligible to receive any points or point standings tie breakers by way of the start. However, if a driver wins a race after making the field with the OEP, the driver would be eligible to compete in the NASCAR All-Star Race with the win.
Will Castroneves need to fall back on the OEP? That remains to be seen, but it is a possibility, especially with a massive entry list at Daytona.
The complete 2025 Daytona 500 entry list
Entry
No.
Driver
Team
1
01*
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
2
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
3
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
4
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
5
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
6
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
7
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
8
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
9
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
10
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
11
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
12
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
13
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
14
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
15
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
16
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
19
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
20
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
21
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
22
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
23
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
24
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
25
40*
Justin Allgaier
JR Motorsports
26
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
28
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29
44*
JJ Yeley (i)
NY Racing Team
30
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
32
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
33
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
34
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
35
56*
Martin Truex Jr.
TRICON Garage
36
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
37
62*
Anthony Alfredo (i)
Beard Motorsports
38
66*
Chandler Smith
Garage 66
39
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
40
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
41
78*
BJ McLeod
Live Fast Motorsports
42
84*
Jimmie Johnson
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
43
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
44
91*
Helio Castroneves
Trackhouse Racing
45
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points