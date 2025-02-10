Racing America Logo

Entry List: 45 Cars to Battle for 40 Starting Spots in 2025 Daytona 500

Toby Christie

John David Mercer-Imagn Images

On Monday, NASCAR revealed the first official entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500, and the list is busting at the seams with 45 cars, which will vie for the 40 starting spots in The Great American Race.

36 of the drivers and teams on the list have no danger as far as making the race, as they are locked into the show by way of NASCAR's Team Charter System. There are, however, nine "Open" entries, which will duke it out for the final four spots in the Daytona 500 field in Wednesday's qualifying session, and Thursday's Duel Qualifier Races.

The nine "Open" entries on the Daytona 500 entry list include Corey LaJoie, who will pilot the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Justin Allgaier in the No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, JJ Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 56 TRICON Garage Toyota Camry XSE, Anthony Alfredo in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, Chandler Smith in the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, BJ McLeod in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, Jimmie Johnson in the No. 84 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE, and Helio Castroneves in the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

There is a chance the 2025 Daytona 500 field expands to 41 cars as Castroneves has been approved for NASCAR's new Open Exemption Provisional (OEP), which is available for World-Class drivers attempting to lock into the field in races with more than 40 entries. The provisional has to be requested more than 90 days ahead of the event, which Trackhouse Racing did, and NASCAR approved the provisional.

If Castroneves doesn't make the field traditionally through qualifications or the Duel Qualifiers, the field will be expanded to 41 cars to accomodate. It's worth noting that using the OEP makes a driver and team ineligible to take home any money from the race's purse, and the driver and team will not be eligible to receive any points or point standings tie breakers by way of the start. However, if a driver wins a race after making the field with the OEP, the driver would be eligible to compete in the NASCAR All-Star Race with the win.

Will Castroneves need to fall back on the OEP? That remains to be seen, but it is a possibility, especially with a massive entry list at Daytona.

The complete 2025 Daytona 500 entry list

Entry

No.

Driver

Team

1

01*

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing
Ford

2

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet

3

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske
Ford

4

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet

5

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports
Ford

6

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet

7

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing
Ford

8

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet

9

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet

10

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet

11

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet

12

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota

13

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske
Ford

14

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet

15

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing
Ford

16

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota

17

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota

18

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing
Ford

19

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske
Ford

20

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing
Toyota

21

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet

22

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports
Ford

23

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing
Toyota

24

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports
Ford

25

40*

Justin Allgaier

JR Motorsports
Chevrolet

26

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team
Ford

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota

28

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota

29

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

NY Racing Team
Chevrolet

30

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing
Toyota

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports
Chevrolet

32

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet

33

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing
Ford

34

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota

35

56*

Martin Truex Jr.

TRICON Garage
Toyota

36

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing
Ford

37

62*

Anthony Alfredo (i)

Beard Motorsports
Chevrolet

38

66*

Chandler Smith

Garage 66
Ford

39

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet

40

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet

41

78*

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports
Chevrolet

42

84*

Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota

43

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet

44

91*

Helio Castroneves

Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet

45

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet

* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Recommended Articles

manual

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News