Entry List: Talladega Cup Race to Feature 39-Car Field

Joseph Srigley

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

When taking the green-flag for Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series is poised to have its second full 40-car field of the 2025 campaign, according to a Monday entry list released by NASCAR.

The field will be comprised of the typical 36 Chartered NASCAR Cup Series entries, featuring the series’ most-recent winner Kyle Larson (in the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet) and his teammate and the series points leader William Byron (in the No. 24 Chevrolet).

Also entered into the first of two NASCAR Cup Series events this season at Talladega Superspeedway are three part-timers, who do not possess a NASCAR Cup Series charter and run part-time on the circuit.

J.J. Yeley will return to the series, as well, driving the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing. Anthony Alfredo will make his second NASCAR Cup Series start of the 2025 season with Beard Motorsports, driving the No. 62 Chevrolet. Meanwhile, BJ McLeod, with the support of his new endeavor, Pigeon Forge Racing Coaster, will drive the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Entry List: 2025 Jack Link's 500 at Talladega

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

44

JJ Yeley

NY Racing

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

62

Anthony Alfredo

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

