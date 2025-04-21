Entry List: Talladega Cup Race to Feature 39-Car Field
When taking the green-flag for Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series is poised to have its second full 40-car field of the 2025 campaign, according to a Monday entry list released by NASCAR.
The field will be comprised of the typical 36 Chartered NASCAR Cup Series entries, featuring the series’ most-recent winner Kyle Larson (in the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet) and his teammate and the series points leader William Byron (in the No. 24 Chevrolet).
Also entered into the first of two NASCAR Cup Series events this season at Talladega Superspeedway are three part-timers, who do not possess a NASCAR Cup Series charter and run part-time on the circuit.
J.J. Yeley will return to the series, as well, driving the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing. Anthony Alfredo will make his second NASCAR Cup Series start of the 2025 season with Beard Motorsports, driving the No. 62 Chevrolet. Meanwhile, BJ McLeod, with the support of his new endeavor, Pigeon Forge Racing Coaster, will drive the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.
Entry List: 2025 Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
44
JJ Yeley
NY Racing
Chevrolet
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
62
Anthony Alfredo
Beard Motorsports
Chevrolet
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
78
BJ McLeod
Live Fast Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet