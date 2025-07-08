Erik Jones to Spot for Cup Spotter Will Rodgers in Sonoma Xfinity Race
As both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head to Sonoma Raceway for the track’s annual NASCAR festivities, Erik Jones is taking on a brand-new (and much different) role during Saturday’s Xfinity Series event at the 1.99-mile road course.
In addition to his full-time gig as the driver of the No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series, Jones will also be serving as a spotter for Cope Family Racing in the Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250.
He’s not just doing it for anybody, though…
Will Rodgers will be getting behind the wheel of the No. 70 Chevrolet for Cope Family Racing on Saturday, marking his first NASCAR National Series start since 2023, and his first start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2022.
Rodgers is a former winner at Sonoma Raceway, capturing the victory in the ARCA Menards Series West event at the California-based road course in 2018, while beating NASCAR Cup Series drivers Aric Almirola, William Byron, Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones.
This season, the Maui, Hawaii-native joined forces with Jones and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, where he serves as the full-time spotter of the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series. So, this weekend, at least on Saturday, the roles will be reversed.
The 31-year-old driver was tapped to pilot the No. 70 Chevrolet for this weekend’s event at Sonoma Raceway, an entry that through the first 18 races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign has been split between Leland Honeyman, Jr. and Thomas Annunziata.
Annunziata, who was originally scheduled to pilot the Cope Family Racing entry on the road courses this season, has other commitments this weekend, as the Trans Am TA2 Division competes at Watkins Glen International.
Rodgers has made nine previous starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for various organizations at different levels, earning a career-best finish of 12th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2019 for Brandonbilt Motorsports.
Jones will play an integral role in Rodgers' return to competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, before the roles are reversed in Sunday's Toyota / Save Mart 350, where the No. 43 team looks for a victory to lock themselves into the Playoffs.