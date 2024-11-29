Erik Jones, Wife Holly, Welcome First Child David Wayne Jones
Major congratulations are in order for NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones, and his wife Holly Jones.
On Wednesday, just one day before the Thanksgiving holiday, the couple welcomed their first son, David Wayne Jones, into the world. The couple confirmed the news Thursday in a social media post.
The post, made on Thursday evening, reads: “Thanksgiving looked a little different for us this year… David Wayne Jones was born 11/27 at 12:11 PM,” the post from Holly Jones explained. “Labor didn’t go exactly according to plan, but mom and baby are both good and healthy! Cannot wait to get home for Oscar to meet his new little brother.”
Shortly after the initial post was made, Erik Jones shared his wife's post with his own special caption: "A special Thanksgiving for us."
Jones, 28, is a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he drives the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. The Byron, Michigan-native is a three-time winner at NASCAR's top-level, and throughout his career has captured 19 wins in NASCAR's National Series.
Last week, at the NASCAR Cup Series year-end banquet, Erik Jones was named the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of The Year for his work with the Erik Jones Foundation, which hosts an annual Window of Hope event to help those affected by breast cancer.
The Jones' are now a family of four, with parents Holly and Erik, son David, and dog Oscar.