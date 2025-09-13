Every Single Pre-Race Driver Intros Song for Bristol Night Race
It’s become a time-honored tradition in the history of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, where NASCAR Cup Series drivers get the opportunity to show a little bit of personality by picking their walk-out song during driver introductions.
Some drivers take the opportunity to play their favorite track, while others like to be a little silly with things (just ask Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric). The playlist for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race contains a wide range of songs, genres, and artists, including Bon Jovi, Eminem, Weezer, Nelly, Black Sabbith, 2Pac, Alan Jackson, and... SpongeBob SquarePants??
STARTING LINEUP: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Yes, Austin Cindric (who will start third in Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race) had the Goofy Goober Rock, a song from the popular children's animated Nickelodeon series SpongeBob SquarePants, playing while we walked out in driver intros.
However, Denny Hamlin (driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing and owner of 23XI Racing) probably takes the cake for the most humorous driver introduction song, playing the theme from Law & Order -- in reference to the ongoing lawsuit that is happening between 23XI Racing and NASCAR (as well as Front Row Motorsports).
LIVE RACE UPDATES: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Carson Hocevar, who drives the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, paid homage to his sponsor Chili’s by playing the ‘Ride The ‘Dente’ song while walking out for driver introductions, a song tied to a commercial campaign from the chain restaurant earlier this season centered around the NASCAR audience.
Chad Finchum, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, decided to amp up his hometown crown by playing "My House" by Flo Rida. Polesitter AJ Allmendinger, on the other hand, decided to go with a time-honored classic, playing "Here Comes the Boom" by Nelly while walking out to the packed crowd at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Of the 39 drivers competing in Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, only Kyle Larson (No. 5) and Josh Berry (No. 21) did not chose a pre-race driver introductions song. Interestingly enough, as well, there were no artists with multiple selections amongst the NASCAR Cup Series drivers.
Pre-Race Driver Introductions Song Choice (Alphabetical):
Driver
Song
AJ Allmendinger
"Here Comes the Boom" - Nelly
Christopher Bell
"It's My Life" - Bon Jovi
Ryan Blaney
"One Last Breath" - ATLiens
Alex Bowman
"War Pigs" - Black Sabbith
Chris Buescher
"Tom's Diner" - AnnenMayKantereit x Giant Rocks
Kyle Busch
"Ice Cream Paint Job" - Dorrough Music
William Byron
"My King" - Shaboozey
Chase Briscoe
"Take Me to the Top" - Motley Crue
Ross Chastain
"Hearts & Horses" - Jordyn Mallory
Austin Cindric
"Goofy Goober Rock" - SpongeBob SquarePants
Cole Custer
"Say It Ain't So" - Weezer
Ty Dillon
"WWE: The Vision (Seth 'Freakin' Rollins)" - Def Rebel
Austin Dillon
"Cinderella Man" - Eminem
Chase Elliott
"Way Too High" - Muscadine Bloodline
Chad Finchum
"My House" - Flo Rida
Ty Gibbs
"A-O-K" - Tai Verdes
Todd Gilliland
"Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1" - Kanye West
Noah Gragson
"The Mockingbird and The Crow" - Hardy
Corey Heim
"Rollin'" - Limp Bizkit
Justin Haley
"Monster Vs. Angel" - WDL
Denny Hamlin
"Law & Order Theme" - Geek Music
Riley Herbst
"Sorry 4 the Wait" - Lil Wayne
Austin Hill
"What Do Ya Think About That" - Montgomery Gentry
Carson Hocevar
"Ride the 'Dente" - Chili's Commercial
Erik Jones
"We Bring the Boom" - A.J. & Big Justice
Brad Keselowski
"Shine" - Collective Soul
Joey Logano
"I Don't Care" - Fall Out Boy
Michael McDowell
"Victory Lap" - Tedashii
John Hunter Nemechek
"Lonely Road" - Machine Gun Kelly & Jelly Roll
Ryan Preece
"Flirtin' With Disaster" - Molly Hatchet
Tyler Reddick
"Enemy" - Sevendust
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
"Summertime Blues" - Alan Jackson
Zane Smith
"Ambitionz Az A Ridah" - 2Pac
Shane Van Gisbergen
"Not Many" - Scribe
Daniel Suarez
"Danza Kuduro" - Don Omar
Bubba Wallace
"Bad Bih 4 Ya" (Clean Version) - GloRilla
Cody Ware
"HUGs" - Paledusk