Every Single Pre-Race Driver Intros Song for Bristol Night Race

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Caleb Carter, TobyChristie.com (used with permission)

It’s become a time-honored tradition in the history of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, where NASCAR Cup Series drivers get the opportunity to show a little bit of personality by picking their walk-out song during driver introductions.

Some drivers take the opportunity to play their favorite track, while others like to be a little silly with things (just ask Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric). The playlist for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race contains a wide range of songs, genres, and artists, including Bon Jovi, Eminem, Weezer, Nelly, Black Sabbith, 2Pac, Alan Jackson, and... SpongeBob SquarePants??

STARTING LINEUP: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Yes, Austin Cindric (who will start third in Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race) had the Goofy Goober Rock, a song from the popular children's animated Nickelodeon series SpongeBob SquarePants, playing while we walked out in driver intros.

However, Denny Hamlin (driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing and owner of 23XI Racing) probably takes the cake for the most humorous driver introduction song, playing the theme from Law & Order -- in reference to the ongoing lawsuit that is happening between 23XI Racing and NASCAR (as well as Front Row Motorsports).

LIVE RACE UPDATES: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Carson Hocevar, who drives the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, paid homage to his sponsor Chili’s by playing the ‘Ride The ‘Dente’ song while walking out for driver introductions, a song tied to a commercial campaign from the chain restaurant earlier this season centered around the NASCAR audience.

Chad Finchum, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, decided to amp up his hometown crown by playing "My House" by Flo Rida. Polesitter AJ Allmendinger, on the other hand, decided to go with a time-honored classic, playing "Here Comes the Boom" by Nelly while walking out to the packed crowd at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Of the 39 drivers competing in Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, only Kyle Larson (No. 5) and Josh Berry (No. 21) did not chose a pre-race driver introductions song. Interestingly enough, as well, there were no artists with multiple selections amongst the NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

Pre-Race Driver Introductions Song Choice (Alphabetical):

Driver

Song

AJ Allmendinger

"Here Comes the Boom" - Nelly

Christopher Bell

"It's My Life" - Bon Jovi

Ryan Blaney

"One Last Breath" - ATLiens

Alex Bowman

"War Pigs" - Black Sabbith

Chris Buescher

"Tom's Diner" - AnnenMayKantereit x Giant Rocks

Kyle Busch

"Ice Cream Paint Job" - Dorrough Music

William Byron

"My King" - Shaboozey

Chase Briscoe

"Take Me to the Top" - Motley Crue

Ross Chastain

"Hearts & Horses" - Jordyn Mallory

Austin Cindric

"Goofy Goober Rock" - SpongeBob SquarePants

Cole Custer

"Say It Ain't So" - Weezer

Ty Dillon

"WWE: The Vision (Seth 'Freakin' Rollins)" - Def Rebel

Austin Dillon

"Cinderella Man" - Eminem

Chase Elliott

"Way Too High" - Muscadine Bloodline

Chad Finchum

"My House" - Flo Rida

Ty Gibbs

"A-O-K" - Tai Verdes

Todd Gilliland

"Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1" - Kanye West

Noah Gragson

"The Mockingbird and The Crow" - Hardy

Corey Heim

"Rollin'" - Limp Bizkit

Justin Haley

"Monster Vs. Angel" - WDL

Denny Hamlin

"Law & Order Theme" - Geek Music

Riley Herbst

"Sorry 4 the Wait" - Lil Wayne

Austin Hill

"What Do Ya Think About That" - Montgomery Gentry

Carson Hocevar

"Ride the 'Dente" - Chili's Commercial

Erik Jones

"We Bring the Boom" - A.J. & Big Justice

Brad Keselowski

"Shine" - Collective Soul

Joey Logano

"I Don't Care" - Fall Out Boy

Michael McDowell

"Victory Lap" - Tedashii

John Hunter Nemechek

"Lonely Road" - Machine Gun Kelly & Jelly Roll

Ryan Preece

"Flirtin' With Disaster" - Molly Hatchet

Tyler Reddick

"Enemy" - Sevendust

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

"Summertime Blues" - Alan Jackson

Zane Smith

"Ambitionz Az A Ridah" - 2Pac

Shane Van Gisbergen

"Not Many" - Scribe

Daniel Suarez

"Danza Kuduro" - Don Omar

Bubba Wallace

"Bad Bih 4 Ya" (Clean Version) - GloRilla

Cody Ware

"HUGs" - Paledusk

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

