Family Provides Details Regarding What Led to Death of Kyle Busch

CONCORD, N.C. -- On Saturday, the Busch family issued an official statement regarding the medical evaluation of Kyle Busch, detailing the ailments that claimed the life of the legendary racer at age 41.

According to the statement from the Busch family, the medical evaluation of Kyle Busch concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications.

In times of tragedy, everyone always wants answers. When the tragedy involves a famous athlete or celebrity, the situation is intensified as a throng of fans, the media, and the family seek answers about what happened.

Hopefully, the update from the Busch family on Saturday allows Busch's most ardent fans and supporters to find closure in knowing what claimed the life of their hero. The Busch family, as it has since its initial statement of Busch being admitted to the hospital on Thursday, asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time.

The news of Busch's death on Thursday evening created a shockwave of sadness in the NASCAR community, and as the sport is in the midst of the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, there is still a surreal feeling amongst those in the garage area.

Busch, a fierce competitor who collected two NASCAR Cup Series championships and a record 234 victories across NASCAR's National Series divisons, is gone.

But NASCAR goes on, it always has, and so too, Richard Childress Racing will continue on. The storied six-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning organization has endured tragic events that you wouldn't wish on your most hated enemy.

The team suffered the loss of Dale Earnhardt, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who died behind the wheel of the team's No. 3 Chevrolet in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

25 years later, Richard Childress Racing is having to come to terms with the tragic loss of another legendary driver.

In honor of Busch, Richard Childress Racing decided to suspend the use of the No. 8 that Busch had utilized with the team since the 2023 season, and beginning this weekend has renumbered that car to the No. 33.

According to Richard Childress Racing, the team will keep the No. 8 reserved and ready for when Brexton Busch, the son of Kyle Busch, is ready to compete in NASCAR.