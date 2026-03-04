FICO, a leader in global analytics software, is returning to Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2026, serving as a multi-race primary sponsor for NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The brand, which first partnered with Busch and RCR in 2024, will return for a three-race program in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, beginning with the Spring event at Martinsville Speedway in late March. FICO will also adorn the No. 8 Chevrolet in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July) and the NASCAR Cup Series Chase Race at Phoenix Raceway (October).

“We welcome FICO back to RCR and look forward to utilizing the star power of Kyle Busch and the brand recognition of RCR to help highlight the importance of financial literacy to race fans,” said Mike Verlander, president of Richard Childress Racing.

For millions of people nationwide, understanding money management, financial planning and credit fundamentals are vital life skills, and FICO, RCR, and Kyle Busch, are committed to providing credit educational resources to help the entire NASCAR community achieve financial independence -- whether that's funding education, purchasing a home or car, or starting a business.

“A well-rounded understanding of financial literacy is important, and I look forward to working with FICO to help our fans across the country deepen their knowledge and achieve financial independence,” said Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR Champion. “Through their credit educational resources, I look forward to helping give NASCAR fans from all walks of life access to financial tools to help them across every phase of life.”

In conjunction with the brand's sponsorship of Busch in the October event at Phoenix Raceway, FICO will be hosting a free Score A Better Future (SABF) workship, where FICO credit experts will explain how FICO scores influence lendin decisions and outline the main factors that calculate the FICO score, and help participants strengthen their financial education.

“We look forward to working with RCR and Kyle Busch again to inspire NASCAR fans nationwide to take advantage of our free financial and credit education resources and put themselves in the driver’s seat of their financial future,” said Nikhil Behl, president of software at FICO.“It is essential for people to understand their FICO Score and the factors that influence it.”

The FICO Score is used by 90% of top lenders in the United States. It is used for lending decisions like personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and other financial products. Beyond SABF, FICO provides additional resources to jumpstart financial literacy and credit education.