Five Things to Know Before Attending Your First NASCAR Race
Are you headed to a NASCAR race for the first time? If so, there’s no doubt you have plenty of excitement about seeing the sport and feeling all the sensations first-hand. But you probably also have lots of questions!
Here, we offer some advice ahead of your first trip to the races to make it as enjoyable as possible.
1. Dress for the Occasion
It sounds obvious, but the right choice of clothes can make or break a day at the races. After all, this is an outdoor sporting event subject to the elements.
Keep an eye on the weather, and dress accordingly. More importantly, keep in mind that the race itself is four hours long, not to mention any time you spend at the track before and after the event.
If there’s a chance of rain, be prepared with a jacket or poncho - most tracks will not permit umbrellas inside the gates. If it’s early or late in the season, it might be a good idea to pack some extra layers in case the temperature drops when the sun goes down.
If it’s a nice, sunny day, prepare for that as well. Whether it be sunscreen and sunglasses, or a hat to keep your head covered and the sun out of your eyes, you want to be comfortable and enjoy the race - and not feel the burn aftewards.
Perhaps most importantly, wear comfortable shoes. Even if you don’t plan a ton of sightseeing while at the track, there will still be plenty of walking to and from the parking lot to your seat, or even around the track.
2. Arrive Early
There are two good reasons to make sure you arrive in plenty of time for a NASCAR race. Obviously, you don’t want to get stuck in traffic ahead of an event and miss the green flag as you search for a parking spot or stand in line at the entrance gates. While tracks have made considerable advances to improve the entrance process, still offer yourself plenty of time for unexpected delays.
Once you’re at the track, that extra time ahead of the race is also a great opportunity to check out the souvenir offerings by the track, NASCAR teams selling merchandise at the venue, as well as sponsor promotions, live entertainment and more. Whether it’s shopping, tailgating in the parking lot, or just enjoying pre-race ceremonies and driver introductions, there is plenty to do before the start of the race.
3. Hydrate!
We’re not trying to sound like your parents, but especially in the hot, summer months, staying hydrated is a very important part of enjoying the race.
Furthermore, most tracks permit fans bringing soft-sided coolers to the venue, which you can fill with ice and your beverages of choice. Be sure to visit the track’s website and search for cooler policies for any size limits. Also, check to see what beverages are allowed - some tracks will not allow alcohol, or will not allow glass containers of any kind, for example.
It will help you save money on drinks at the track and avoid those sometimes-lengthy concession lines.
Along those same lines, consider packing snacks, sandwiches or other food to eat during the race, especially if you have any younger fans with you.
4. Hearing is Believing
The noise from 40 race cars barreling around a NASCAR track separates it from other sports. It’s part of the attraction, but you also want to take care of yourself. We strongly recommend bringing some form of hearing protection, whether it be ear plugs or earmuffs, and especially for young children.
Another way to both protect your hearing and add to your enjoyment of the race is to use a scanner. Scanners can be rented in advance through Racing Electronics, and allow you to listen in your favorite driver’s team communications, race control, the public address system as well as television and radio broadcasts.
5. What Else Might I Need?
Of course, there are always those one-off items you don’t think about it’s too late. While we can’t promise this is a comprehensive, all-encompasing list, here are some of the most common items that you think about after you’ve already left home or otherwise wish you had at the track.
-Binoculars, if you’re looking for the best view around the track.
-Cash - While most venues will not accept cash as payment, you may need it for unexpected travel expenses, paying to park off-site, or other needs.
-Ear plugs or ear muffs
-Medication and first aid needs, whether it be any regular, time-sensitve medicine you’d take daily as well as pain relief medication or bandaids.
-Permanent marker, just in case you have the chance to get that autograph you’ve always wanted
-Portable chargers and charging cables for cell phones or other electronic devices
-Seat cushions - Again, check what the track will allow, but most will at minimum allow a small seat cushion.
-Sunscreen and sunglasses
-Tickets! Whether you load them onto your phone or bring the physical tickets, don’t leave home without them!
-If you plan to tailgate pre-race, consider what you might bring accordingly. This includes a grill and everything you’d need to use it, folding chairs for seating, or a secondary, larger cooler for tailgate beverages, for example.