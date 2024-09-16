Former NASCAR Driver Matt Tifft Kicked During Local Short Track Altercation
This past weekend, former NASCAR driver and team owner Matt Tifft made his return to asphalt circle track racing in the ASA STARS National Tour event at Toledo Speedway.
Saturday's Glass City 200 marked the first time since 2019 that the Fairfax, Virginia-native had competed on a paved oval, after his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series came to a half a half-decade ago.
Things didn't exactly go to plan, though, as Tifft was taken out in an early-race incident with eventual seventh-place finisher Billy VanMeter and Evan Shotko. Needless to say, Tifft wasn't overly pleased about the incident. After the race was finished, the former NASCAR driver approached VanMeter. That's where things get a little bit messy.
On Sunday, Tifft shared a video to X (formerly Twitter) showing him approaching VanMeter post-race when a physical altercation broke out, with the driver in his street clothes being put into a headlock and taken to the ground before another member of the VanMeter team walks to his other side and kicks him directly in the face.
The ASA STARS National Tour has yet to confirm the identity of the crew member who kicked Tifft in the altercation before scurrying away, but an individual in the same circles as VanMeter and his crew has identified the crew member in question as Bryan Glaze.
In the post, Tifft writes: "Had a great race until getting wrecked by someone who went on to take out three more cars. Can't stand people with no respect for others' equipment. Always a good sign when several teams thank you after confronting them. Hopefully, the last time getting 'VanMetered'."
Tifft spent many years involved in the NASCAR Cup Series, starting as a full-time driver in 2019 before a seizure caused him to faint at the racetrack. After being taken to the hospital the now 28-year-old was diagnosed with epilepsy, forcing him to step away from racing.
Last August, after a successful Late Model test, Tifft returned to competition at Marshfield Speedway and Golden Sands Speedway. This year, though, Tifft elected to keep his schedule strictly to dirt tracks and road courses, until Saturday.