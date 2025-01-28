Fraternal Order of Eagles Joins Justin Haley for Cook Out Clash
Fraternal Order of Eagles is set to continue its long-standing support of NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley in 2025, serving as the primary sponsor of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The non-profit organization has been a primary sponsor for Haley since winning the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship in 2016, and stuck with the Winamac, Indiana-native throughout his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series tenure with GMS Racing.
“I’m looking forward to continuing my 10-year relationship with the Fraternal Order of Eagles,” said Haley. “They have been with me through every step of my career and I’m excited for them to help us kick off the 2025 season. I can’t wait to hit the track at Bowman Gray for an incredible event.”
Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) also served as a primary sponsor for Haley in arguably the biggest moment of his NASCAR career, a victory in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 while driving the No. 77 Chevrolet for first-year team Spire Motorsports.
Haley, after spending the majority of last season in the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing, was hired by Spire Motorsports to contest the final seven events of 2024, and the full 36-race campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
The 25-year-old drier is one of only 41 pilots to capture a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, as a four-time winner in Xfinity with Kaulig Racing, and a three-time Truck Series winner with GMS Racing.
In 144 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, Haley has recorded one victory, five top-five results, and 15 top-10 finishes, all of which are stat categories he hopes to add to in 2025 with the support of championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers.
The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will take place on Sunday, February 2 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.