Free Bird! Chase Briscoe Has a New 3-Race Sponsor for 2026

Chase Briscoe will head into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season ultra-hydrated and ready to endure eternally lengthy guitar solos. On Wednesday, Joe Gibbs Racing announced a multi-year agreement with Free Bird Southern Spring Water, which will serve as a primary sponsorship partner for Briscoe and the No. 19 team beginning in 2026.

For the upcoming season, Free Bird, which signed a personal services agreement with Briscoe last October, will adorn the driver's No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE in three events -- Darlington Raceway in March, EchoPark Speedway in July, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October.

Briscoe loves the tracks that are laid out for the Free Bird sponsorship in 2026, and believes that they align well with the brand's all-American vibe.

“The partnership between JGR and Free Bird is an exciting one,” Briscoe said in a press release. “From the beginning, Free Bird was a natural fit for me. They are an all-American brand that has a lot of the same values that I do, so I am looking forward to having them on the car for three races this year. Darlington, Atlanta, and Charlotte are all tracks where the brand fits perfectly, and I think race fans attending will enjoy seeing their cool branding around the track.”

Joe Gibbs Racing is happy to help the company make its first foray into the NASCAR space, and are proud to carry their patriotic colors in the coming NASCAR Cup Series season.

“We are thrilled to help introduce Free Bird to our NASCAR community,” said Eric Schaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Joe Gibbs Racing. “The Southern Spring Water was created to celebrate America, making them a great partner for Chase Briscoe and our No. 19 team.”

Free Bird, which acknowledges that it is still a new brand, will attempt to capitalize on fan experiences at the race track as well as retail promotions aimed at its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing to connect with race fans everywhere.

“Partnering with Joe Gibbs Racing is a huge milestone for Free Bird,” said Jay Williams, Founder of Free Bird. “As a young brand, aligning with an organization that sets the standard in NASCAR is incredibly meaningful to us, and we’re proud to be part of a team that shows up prepared and performs when it matters most. We’re also grateful to K2 Sports Marketing for their leadership and partnership in helping bring this opportunity to life."

Briscoe, 31, entered the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season as one of the great unknowns in the NASCAR Cup Series garage, as he moved from the shuttered Stewart-Haas Racing to Joe Gibbs Racing, where he supplanted Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

While many expected Briscoe to see increased performance with JGR, one of the juggernauts in the sport today, but few had what Briscoe accomplished on their bingo card.

The driver captured three wins over the 36-race campaign in 2025, which surpassed his career win total (two) over the first four seasons of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Briscoe's final win of the 2026 season, which came at Talladega Superspeedway, launched him into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 field.

In the end, Briscoe would suffer multiple tire failures in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway and, as a result, would come home third in the championship battle. But it was a very impressive first season with his new race team. After laying that type of foundation, Briscoe and the No. 19 team will look to hit the ground running again in 2026.

