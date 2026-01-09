FRM Announces Competition Changes; Gragson Gets New Crew Chief

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has confirmed several leadership changes within its Competition Department that will take effect before the start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaigns.

Drew Blickensderfer, an experienced crew chief with more than 15 years of experience on top of the pit box in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be transitioning into the role of Competition Director for Front Row Motorsports.

The two-time DAYTONA 500-winning crew chief (2009, 2021) will work alongside the organization's current Technical Director, Seth Barbour, who will continue to lead the organization's technical direction and engineering efforts.

Grant Hutchens will take over the role as shot-caller for Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team in 2026. The Omaha, Nebraska-native will be in his first full-time role as a crew chief, bringing immense NASCAR experience to Front Row Motorsports - which includes stints at Evernham Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, and Team Penske.

Hutchens has been with Team Penske since 2016, joining Ryan Blaney's team during his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, and served in several different lead engineering roles before assuming the position as the team's test team Crew Chief in 2025.

In addition to Hutchens, Front Row Motorsports has also hired Jonathan DeHart to serve as the team's Aerodynamics Manager, overseeing the team's aerodynamic operations. DeHart is a former IndyCar Aero Car Chief for GM Racing and Body Production Manager for Hendrick Motorsports.

"We are very fortunate, and I am extremely excited to add experienced, talented people like Grant [Hutchens] and Jonathan [DeHart] to leadership roles in the organization," said Bob Jenkins, owner of Front Row Motorsports. "With the inclusion of our Truck Series teams, we operate five full-time teams, and I'm equally as excited to have Drew [Blickensderfer] turn his attention to providing direction and guidance to our crew chiefs and competition group as a whole. Having Drew in this new role for us and Seth being able to focus on the technical aspects within our team, it puts us in a better position to execute on a track and achieve our goals in 2026."

The changes made will go into effect immediately as Front Row Motorsports has a pair of upcoming tests in the month of January -- at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series and at Rockingham Speedway for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

