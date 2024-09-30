Full 40 Car Field for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Yellawood 500 at Talladega
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to the ultimate wild card race -- the Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The second of three races in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will feature a full 40-car field.
Among the notable chartered entries will be Cody Ware in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse with primary sponsorship from Arby's. Shane van Gisbergen will pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with primary sponsorship from WeatherTech.
There are four charterless or "Open" entries in this weekend's race, including AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 13 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.
JJ Yeley will reprise his role as the driver of the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, Anthony Alfredo will return to the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, and BJ McLeod will run the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.
Yellawood 500 Entry List
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Team
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
10
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
13
13
AJ Allmendinger(i)
Kaulig Racing
14
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
Stewart-Haas Racing
15
15
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
16
16
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
Kaulig Racing
17
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
18
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
21
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
22
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
23
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
24
31
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
25
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
26
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
27
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
28
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
30
44
JJ Yeley(i)
NY Racing Team
31
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
32
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
33
48
Alex Bowman (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
34
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
35
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
36
62
Anthony Alfredo(i)
Beard Motorsports
37
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
38
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
39
78
BJ McLeod(i)
Live Fast Motorsports
40
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
Trackhouse Racing
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points