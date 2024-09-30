Racing America Logo

Full 40 Car Field for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Yellawood 500 at Talladega

Toby Christie

Cody Ware will return to the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend as the driver of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Cody Ware will return to the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend as the driver of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images / Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to the ultimate wild card race -- the Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The second of three races in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will feature a full 40-car field.

Among the notable chartered entries will be Cody Ware in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse with primary sponsorship from Arby's. Shane van Gisbergen will pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with primary sponsorship from WeatherTech.

There are four charterless or "Open" entries in this weekend's race, including AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 13 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

JJ Yeley will reprise his role as the driver of the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, Anthony Alfredo will return to the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, and BJ McLeod will run the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

Yellawood 500 Entry List

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

4

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

10

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

13

13

AJ Allmendinger(i)

Kaulig Racing

14

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

Stewart-Haas Racing

15

15

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

16

16

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

Kaulig Racing

17

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

18

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

21

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

22

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

23

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

24

31

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

25

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

26

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

27

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

28

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

29

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

30

44

JJ Yeley(i)

NY Racing Team

31

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

32

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

33

48

Alex Bowman (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

34

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

35

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

36

62

Anthony Alfredo(i)

Beard Motorsports

37

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

38

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

39

78

BJ McLeod(i)

Live Fast Motorsports

40

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

Trackhouse Racing

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News