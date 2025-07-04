Gainbridge, Project Zin Co-Sponsoring Michael McDowell at Sonoma
Gainbridge, as part of its continuing efforts to support cultural and community initiatives making an impact across the nation, will partner with Project Zin to serve as co-primary sponsors for Michael McDowell and the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet at Sonoma Raceway.
Project Zin, a two-day celebration featuring dishes and wine pairings from some of the most illustrious chefs and eclectic vintners in the Bay Area, will take place August 15-16 at Bricoleur Vineyards in Sonoma, California.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area and its mission to empower, inspire, and provide support to individuals and families within the Down Syndrome community.
“When our son Brady was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, our world shifted overnight,” said Clay and Carrie Mauritson. “What felt like one of the hardest moments in our lives became one of the greatest blessings. Project Zin is our way of giving back—creating something joyful, purposeful, and rooted in community. It’s a celebration of inclusion and possibility, and we’re so proud to support the incredible work of the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area through this event.”
McDowell, driver of the No. 71 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, is a two-time race winner in the series. The native of Avondale, Arizona is a veteran of more than 500 starts at NASCAR’s top-level and has captured victories at two of the most historic venues on the circuit – Daytona and Indianapolis.
In his last three starts at the 1.99-mile Sonoma Raceway, McDowell hasn’t finished worse than seventh-place, including a runner-up result in last year’s annual trip to the Sonoma, California road course.
“This is a great way to represent an important cause,” said McDowell. “Family is such a substantial part of life — mine especially, right? I’ve got five kids. The impact they’ve had on my life is something I’ll never take for granted, and I always want them to strive for success, no matter what that may be. Teaming up with Gainbridge and Project Zin gives the NASCAR community a chance to reinvest in the programs offered by the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area and make a real difference in the lives of children and families who need support. It’s going to be a special weekend all the way around, and I hope we can put on a good show for them.”
In the first half of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign – his first driving for Spire Motorsports – McDowell has recorded one top-five, two top-10s, and seven top-15 finishes, including a recent fifth-place finish at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez – the Cup Series’ first trip to Mexico City.
After 18 races, McDowell sits 22nd in NASCAR Cup Series point standings, 77 points below the cutline to make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway will take place on Sunday, July 13 at 3:30 pm ET on TNT Sports, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).