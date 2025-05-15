Gainbridge, Spire Promoting WNBA All-Star Event at North Wilkesboro
Spire Motorsports and sponsor Gainbridge are partnering with the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee to field a special paint scheme in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, taking place on Sunday, May 18.
The No. 77 Chevrolet ZL1, driven by second-year driver Carson Hocevar, will feature the “Indy25” logo, in recognition of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 taking place in Indianapolis.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever, will be the site of the 21st edition of the WNBA All-Star Game, as well as the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge from July 18 to 19.
“Carson [Hocevar] driving a WNBA All-Star paint scheme is an opportunity to cross promote two properties in our sponsorship portfolio,” said Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship Strategy and Activation at Gainbridge. “The scheme highlights our commitment to investing in women’s sports and we look forward to welcoming the best of the WNBA to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in two months.”
While Indianapolis is set to host the WNBA All-Star Game for the first time ever, North Wilkesboro Speedway is the current site of NASCAR’s All-Star weekend after the division made its lauded return to the 0.625-mile track in 2023.
“It’s really cool to showcase the WNBA All-Star Game on our car for the NASCAR All-Star Weekend,” said Hocevar. “I had the chance to visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse in January, and it’s definitely worthy of hosting the game. The Indiana Fever have a really dedicated fanbase and Indianapolis is such a big market for basketball.”
“We see it when we visit Indianapolis every year – the community is so welcoming, and they’re very proud of their sports teams. Gainbridge has been a great partner for Spire Motorsports and has done a lot to promote and expand women’s sports, so it’s exciting to see that support open new doors for those teams and athletes.”
Similar to the WNBA All-Star Game, the NASCAR All-Star Race has taken place at several venues since it first debuted in 1985. Atlanta Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and North Wilkesboro Speedway have all hosted the non-points event.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Spire Motorsports and Gainbridge to highlight AT&T WNDA All-Star 2025 during NASCAR’s All-Star Race,” said WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee Founding Chair and Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines. “We hope to connect with new audiences and fans while continuing to build excitement for the much-anticipated WNBA All-Star weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this Summer."
The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Indy 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
This weekend, the All-Star glory will be focused on the NASCAR Cup Series, though, with the main event beginning Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. However, the NASCAR All-Star Open, which Hocevar will compete in, will take place at 5:00 PM ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.