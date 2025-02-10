Go Bowling Backing Michael McDowell and Spire Motorsports in Daytona 500
Spire Motorsports and Go Bowling have entered a brand-new partnership, which will see the company support the team’s newest driver, Michael McDowell, across both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025.
Go Bowling will serve as the primary sponsor for McDowell, who joins Spire Motorsports to pilot the No. 71 Chevrolet in 2025, in the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, the Daytona 500, on Sunday, February 16.
With the support of Go Bowling, McDowell will also be competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at Daytona, piloting the newly minted No. 07 GoBowling Chevrolet Silverado.
The brand will wrap up its three-race sponsorship of McDowell and Spire Motorsports with the NASCAR Cup Series event at Watkins Glen International, in which the company serves as the title sponsor, on August 10.
"It’s awesome to have a new partnership at Spire Motorsports with Go Bowling and it’s a program that fits me very well,” said McDowell. “Bowling is a family-friendly activity and one my whole family really enjoys. My wife and I just took our kids bowling last week and I can promise you, we had a ball. Bowling is something that we love to do as a family but we’re also looking forward to getting on the racetrack in Daytona and later this year at Watkins Glen. We’re looking forward to three exciting races where we think we have a shot to win each time out and we are very thankful to have Go Bowling as a partner."
A native of Glendale, Arizona, McDowell has amassed 501 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is a two-time winner in the series. In 2008, McDowell made his NASCAR Cup Series debut, and has since recorded six pole positions (all last season), 11 top-fives and 44 top-10s.
McDowell is considered to be one of the strongest superspeedway racers on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, winning the 2021 edition of the Daytona 500 for Front Row Motorsports. In 13 starts in ‘The Great American Race’, McDowell has collected two top-fives and five top-10s.
“We’re excited to fire up this partnership with Michael McDowell and the Spire Motorsports team,” said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment and Go Bowling. “Bowling and NASCAR align perfectly. Both sports have passionate and loyal fan bases. We’re looking forward to seeing Michael competing out on the track in the No. 71 Go Bowling Chevrolet ZL1 and the No. 07 Go Bowling Chevy Silverado at Daytona. After that we’ll gear up for the road course at Watkins Glen and bowling lanes at our Go Bowling at The Glen race in August.”
Despite his immense experience in the NASCAR Cup Series, Friday’s Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway will only be the third time in his career that McDowell competes in the Truck Series – and the first since 2009.
The Fresh from Florida 250 will take place on Friday, February 14 at 7:30 PM on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Daytona 500 will go green two days later, on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 PM ET.