Gragson Back At Front Row In 2027; Options To Extend Past Next Year

Despite heavy rumors suggesting otherwise, Noah Gragson will be staying put for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, as the driver has reached a contract extension to remain the driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports.

The team confirmed the re-signing of Gragson on Friday prior to the weekend's on-track activity at Richmond Raceway, and in the announcement, the team revealed that Gragson's contract has options baked into the agreement, which could lead the 28-year-old to remain with the organization past the 2027 campaign.

The specific contract terms and options available to the driver and team were not revealed.

While Gragson, a Las Vegas native, has struggled to get his NASCAR Cup Series career off the ground, the racer proved his ability to fight for wins if the opportunity presents itself in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks.

Gragson, who has just three top-five finishes and 12 top-10s through 134 career NASCAR Cup Series starts, amassed 13 victories in 139 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, including an eight-win campaign where he finished runner-up to Ty Gibbs in the championship fight in 2022.

Gragson also collected two wins over 47 starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, and finished his career with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2018 with a runner-up finish in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship standings.

This season, Gragson and the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports team have struggled mightily. The driver ranks 31st in the championship standings with just three races remaining until The Chase for the championship begins. Gragson has one top-10 finish, a ninth-place effort at Talladega Superspeedway, so far this year.