Grandstand Tickets Sold Out for Phoenix NASCAR Cup Championship Race
On Thursday, NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway announced significant news for the 1-mile oval, which will play host to the NASCAR Cup Series championship race for the fifth consecutive year in November. The track has officially sold out of all grandstand tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, which will decide the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion on Sunday, November 10.
The sellout, according to Phoenix Raceway, marks the seventh consecutive sell-out for a NASCAR Cup Series event at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ, and it's the fourth consecutive grandstand sell-out for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix.
“The level of appreciation we hold toward our fans is boundless after selling out another Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “Their continuous presence and support for NASCAR and our community show why Phoenix Raceway is a state-of-the-art racing destination worthy of hosting NASCAR Championship Weekend.”
Last season, Ryan Blaney scored a runner-up finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, which was enough to secure the Team Penske driver his first career NASCAR Cup Series championship. Ross Chastain, who had been previously eliminated from the Playoffs, won the season finale in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.
In addition to Blaney, there have been four different winners in the four NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Chase Elliott took home the title in the first Championship Race at Phoenix in 2020, while Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano took the win and championship in 2021 and 2022.
Prior to Phoenix Raceway serving as the host of NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2020, Homestead-Miami Speedway had served as the NASCAR season-finale from 2002 to 2019. The NASCAR Cup Series Chase for the Cup format, the precursor to the current Playoff format was introduced in 2004, and the current NASCAR Cup Series Playoff format was installed in 2014.
For those still looking to attend the NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix, a select number of Hillside and Infield General Admission tickets remain for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. The race track says tickets for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Saturday, November 9, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race and ARCA Menards Series West finale on Friday, November 8 are selling quickly as well.
In order to secure unsold tickets for NASCAR's Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, fans are encouraged to visit the official website of Phoenix Raceway, PhoenixRaceway.com. While grandstand tickets are sold out for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, Phoenix Raceway and NASCAR have an Official Ticket Marketplace partnership with SeatGeek, where fans can buy or sell reserved seats for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.
Phoenix Raceway also presented a $100,000 check to the Fighter Country Foundation on Thursday at the third-annual NASCAR Championship Luncheon. The $100,000 donation to the program, which is dedicated to supporting the morale, well-being and culture of the men, women, and children who serve the local community and country at Like Air Force Base, was the largest donation ever granted in the history of the NASCAR Championship Luncheon.