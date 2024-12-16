Greg Van Alst Joins Joey Gase Motorsports for 2025 Xfinity Season
Hard work pays off. Greg Van Alst, who has spent his entire racing career grinding away in the ARCA Menards Series in an attempt to have a sustained career in the NASCAR National Series, will finally get a substantial drive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025.
On Monday, Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen announced Van Alst, 43, as the driver of the team's No. 35 Chevrolet Camaro for the "majority," of the upcoming season in a formal announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. According to a source, Van Alst is expected to compete for the organization in 20 events in 2025. Van Alst will get his first action behind the wheel of the No. 35 machine in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14.
The veteran racer says he's ready for the challenge.
“I am thrilled about this opportunity to compete in most of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen,” said Van Alst in a press release. “This is an essential step in my racing career, and with a tunneled vision focused on the Xfinity Series, I believe I can step up to the plate and not only be competitive but also produce some strong finishes that can propel our team into the spotlight. I’m ready to get to work and make the most out of the opportunity to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Daytona in about two months.”
Joey Gase, a 31-year-old driver and co-owner of the Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen race team is proud to have a hard-working driver like Van Alst in his stable for the 2025 season.
“Scott Osteen, myself and our entire Joey Gase Motorsports team are extremely excited to have Greg and his partner be a part of our team in 2025,” Gase stated. “It’s crazy how things happen and work out sometimes. Greg was in our shop in 2022 when our team started pulling down his ARCA car. Whoever thought he would be driving for us a few years down the road, plus we both have good taste in car numbers.
"We became good friends at the track the last few years in the Xfinity garage. We would throw questions at each other and race each other with respect on the track. Now, we’re joining forces with one mission. I’m looking forward to getting started at Daytona."
Prior to the 2025 season, Van Alst had only competed in a total of seven races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ranks, all coming over the last two seasons.
The native of Anderson, Indiana has a career-best finish of 26th, which he collected at Martinsville Speedway last fall while behind the wheel of the No. 14 SS-GreenLight Racing Ford Mustang.
Van Alst, who made his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2002 at the age of 20, endured a 20-year hiatus from the series before returning for the 2021 season. The hard-nosed owner/driver finished fifth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2022, while competing in 20 of the 21 races that season.
In 2023, Van Alst picked up his first, and to date, only ARCA Menards Series victory in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway. Overall, Van Alst has recorded a win, five top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes in 53 career ARCA Menards Series events.
The Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen team was founded ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season branded under the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team name. After Patrick Emerling departed the team following the 2023 season, Gase rebranded the team to Joey Gase Motorsports for the 2024 campaign, and heading into the 2025 season Gase acquired Scott Osteen as a part-owner, which allowed the team to rebrand to Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen.
The Gase team has one top-10 finish, a ninth-place effort which came at Talladega Superspeedway in the Spring of 2023 with Gase behind the wheel, in 133 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts.
Osteen was the team owner of the part-time No. 21 Floridian Motorsports team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks a season ago.