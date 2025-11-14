Grillo's Pickles Celebrating National Pickle Day with FRM Extension

It's National Pickle Day, and to celebrate, Grillo's Pickles is extending its sponsorship agreement with NASCAR Cup Series team Front Row Motorsports.

The fan-favorite sponsor will return as a multi-race supporter of Todd Gilliland the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 2026, but will also add in a bit of a twist for the upcoming season, backing Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in one event, as well.

"Todd [Gilliland] and the FRM team match our passion for shaking things up," said Mark Luker, Chief Marketing Officer at Grillo's Pickles. "Our goal is always to bring some unexpected fun to race day. Seeing the fans lean into the brand has been incredible, and we're excited to continue to grow our partnership with Todd and Marissa, both on and off the track."

Grillo's Pickles will adorn the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in four NASCAR Cup Series events in 2026, beginning at Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 22), and continuing with events at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 24), the San Diego Street Course (June 21), and Daytona International Speedway (August 29). The company will also become a season-long associate sponsor of Gilliland's entry.

"It's without a doubt that Grillo's Pickles has one of the most recognizable paint schemes on the track -- the fans absolutely love it," said Todd Gilliland. "They've brought a ton of energy to our race program and some incredible creativity with their paint schemes, especially the Snoeman and Hot Pickle cars. Our partnership has really grown into a friendship, and that's something special to me. Grillo's Pickles has made its mark within the NASCAR community and I'm proud to have contributed to that and continue to be a part of it."

The cult-favorite pickle company has served as the primary sponsor for Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports a total of nine times over the last two seasons -- three times in 2024, and six times in 2025. In those nine starts, Gilliland has recorded a single top-10 with the 'Pickle Car', at Martinsville Speedway in the penultimate event of the 2025 campaign.

“It’s been incredible to see the support Grillo’s Pickles has shown Todd,” said Marissa Gilliland, Todd’s wife. “I have really enjoyed playing a role in the partnership, as well, and look forward to continuing to do so next season.”

In addition to its four-race primary sponsorship with Todd Gilliland, Grillo's Pickles will also adorn the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Talladega Superspeedway in April of 2026.

