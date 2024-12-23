Grillo's Pickles Reprises Role as Sponsor for Todd Gilliland, Front Row
Todd Gilliland will have a familiar primary sponsorship partner on his race car for three races as he moves to the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Grillo's Pickles, which served as a three-race primary sponsorship partner last season, will return for more in the upcoming new year.
In a press release from the team, Grillo's was announced as the primary sponsorship partner for Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the races at Pocono Raceway (June 22), the Chicago Street Course (July 6), and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (September 21).
The pickle company, which boasts a proprietary 100-year-old family recipe, is pumped to have its logo and colors plastered on the sides of Gilliland's car for another season.
“We are excited to extend our partnership with Todd and Marissa Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports,” said Adam Kaufman, President and CEO, Grillo’s Pickles. “Todd and the Front Row Team have been amazing partners to encourage Grillo’s Pickles and NASCAR fans to Chill Out and Eat a Pickle. We can’t wait to go bigger and better with this program next year with a great slate of races.”
Likewise, the 24-year-old Gilliland, who enjoyed the best season of his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2024, is elated to pilot the green Grillo's machine again in 2025.
“I think everyone loves Grillo’s Pickles," said Gilliland. “They debuted such an awesome scheme at New Hampshire and fell in love with the program. The Pickle Car has really taken a life of its own and I can see it becoming one of NASCAR’s most popular schemes. I really want to thank Grillo’s Pickles for becoming a bigger partner of our program in 2024 and now for 2025. Things are getting better and better with our team and the partners make it all possible.”
In addition to the primary sponsorship, Grillo's Pickles will serve as a full-season associate sponsorship partner of Gilliland and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team in 2025.