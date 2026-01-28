Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Expands Relationship with Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, a brand under the American Snuff Company, LCC (ASC), is making a major increase to its support of NASCAR Cup Series team Kaulig Racing in 2026, the company officially announced on Wednesday.

The brand will take on a 27-race slate of primary sponsorship between the organization's two full-time entries at NASCAR's top-level. Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet will adorn the red-and-black colors of the brand in 14 races, while AJ Allmendinger's No. 16 Chevrolet carries the green-and-black colors in an additional 13 events.

This season Grizzly Nicotine Pouches expands to 27 total primaries across @tydillon and @AJDinger's cars!



At the Clash, both the 10 and the 16 will sport the their colors! 🔴⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/nZJgEz94tl — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 28, 2026

Both Dillon and Allmendinger will debut the expanded partnership in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 1, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the exact home base of Reynolds American Inc.

"NASCAR fans are ASC fans and ASC fans are NASCAR fans," said Dillon, the full-time driver of the No. 10 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series. "I am honored they are stepping up their commitment to Kaulig Racing and NASCAR. They will be a big part of our success. But they are also winners off the track, supporting so many worthy initiatves. They are good people, and I am proud they are our sponsor at Kaulig Racing."

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches first joined forces with Dillon and Kaulig Racing in the 2025 DAYTONA 500, as part of a nine-race primary sponsorship which eventually turned to 13 races, after the company brought Allmendinger and the No. 16 in on the agreement, as well, later in the year.

The Lewisville, North Carolina-native, in his first season for Kaulig Racing, finished 33rd in NASCAR Cup Series point standings after highlights of a year that included an eighth-place finish in the Summer at EchoPark Speedway, and finishing second in NASCAR's inaugural In-Season Challenge, losing out to Ty Gibbs and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger was the strong point of Kaulig Racing's program in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, collecting a pair of top-five results at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway, as well as a total of seven top-10s, leading to a 26th-place finish in final point standings.

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches returns with Kaulig Racing in 2026 to build on an exciting first season together! pic.twitter.com/FzmGA2TCdR — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 28, 2026

"When we got the chance to further our partnership with Kaulig Racing, we did not hesitate for a second," said Brent Trader, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at ASC. "We are more than happy with the relationship we have with Kaulig Racing. We felt like this was a great opportunity for the brand and its adult consumers who love NASCAR as much as we do."

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign marks just the fifth full-time campaign at NASCAR's top-level for Kaulig Racing, who joined the series with a two-car operation in 2022, but has consistently maintained a certain level of performance in the series, while not always having the amount of funding as some of the higher-tier teams.

“We have worked hard on our Cup program, and it is starting to bear fruit with our on-track product and elevated partnerships,” said Kaulig. “We are in a growth period and focused on an upward trajectory, so it is awesome that partners feel good about what we are delivering to expand their program with us. I am so proud of Ty Dillon and how he has performed and engaged with the ASC team, and everyone at Kaulig Racing is excited that AJ remains part of the program.”

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will take place Sunday, February 1 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.