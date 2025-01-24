Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Supporting Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing in 2025
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, from American Snuff Company (ASC), is set to support Kaulig Racing throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
The company, which is an affiliate of the iconic RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, will serve as a nine-race primary sponsor for Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet, beginning with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, the Daytona 500.
ASC's affiliate RJ Reynolds served as NASCAR's Cup Series naming rights sponsor for more than three decades, helping to grow NASCAR into a globally-recognized brand.
“This is an absolute honor,” said Dillon, who was announced as Kaulig’s full-time driver last October. “Kaulig Racing has offered me the best opportunity I have ever had in the Cup Series and bringing on a partner like Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is really humbling. I understand the heritage of the company and the value of great sponsors, so I am just so anxious to get busy and deliver great results for everyone.”
In addition to the Daytona 500, Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will also be prominently displayed on the No. 10 at Texas Motor Speedway (May 4), North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 18), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 25), Nashville Superspeedway (June 1), Darlington Raceway (August 31), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 13), Talladega Superspeedway (October 19), and the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway (October 26).
“NASCAR is an extension of who our consumer is, and this collaboration shows we’re right there with them, every step of the way,” said Brent Trader, Sr. Director at American Snuff Company. “This isn’t just a partnership; it’s a friendship built on shared values and a shared vision for success.”
The team will also feature The Fallen Outdoors organization, a non-profit that organizes outdoor adventures for veterans, Gold Star families and active-duty service members to bring together like-minded people who find comfort in each other through common interests.
Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing will debut the No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet in the 2025 Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 PM ET. Coverage will be live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).