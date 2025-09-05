Haas Factory Team Joining Team Chevy Family Starting in 2026
Haas Factory Team is set to switch manufacturers over the off-season, moving from Ford to Chevrolet, in a move that encompasses the team’s NASCAR Cup Series program, as well as its program in the soon-to-be-renamed NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.
The Gene Haas-owned operation rose from the ashes of the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing at the beginning of this season, and currently fields one full-time entry in the NASCAR Cup Series, and two in NASCAR’s second-tier division.
As part of the upcoming manufacturer switch, Haas Factory Team will forge a technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest NASCAR Cup Series team of all-time, which will include the use of Hendrick-built engines across both the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.
“First and foremost, we want to thank Ford for its partnership. Their support allowed us to establish Haas Factory Team and we remain dedicated to delivering results for them in Cup and Xfinity all the way through the season finale at Phoenix,” said Joe Custer, President of Haas Factory Team.
Haas Factory Team will maintain the same exact lineup as in their inaugural season of competition, with Cole Custer remaining the team’s full-time driver in the No. 41 NASCAR Cup Series entry. Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer will continue behind the wheel of the No. 00 and No. 41 entries, respectively.
“Personally, I have a long history with Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports,” said Gene Haas, owner of Haas Factory Team. “Both helped in establishing not only my presence as a team owner in NASCAR, but also the presence of Haas Automation. Together, we were able to build a race team that competed for wins and championships while growing the use of Haas CNC machinery throughout the racing and manufacturing industry.”
The alignment with the Team Chevy family in 2026 represents a full-circle moment for Gene Haas and Haas Factory Team, as the team’s origins began with Haas CNC Racing, which fielded Chevrolet in 2002. When Haas partnered with Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart in 2009, to launch Stewart-Haas Racing, the team also ran under the Chevrolet banner until 2016.
"We have a long history with Gene and his organization, including winning championships together, so this feels almost like a homecoming," said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. "Our relationship started many years ago with Haas CNC machines in our facilities, and I've always admired the passion that he and Joe Custer have for the sport and their desire to win. We're proud to support Haas Factory Team and thrilled to work together to deliver more victories for Chevrolet."
In the team’s first season as an independent venture, Haas Factory Team has visited Victory Lane once in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with Sam Mayer winning the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway in August. Both of the team’s drivers are on-track to make the post-season in the second-tier series.
The team’s NASCAR Cup Series program has struggled slightly throughout the season, with Custer currently sitting outside the top-30 in point standings on the strength of only two top-10 finishes, an eighth in Mexico City and a fourth-place finish in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Haas Factory Team will be re-born as a Chevrolet-backed entity on February 1, 2026 at Bowman Gray Stadium for The Cook Out Clash, where Custer will drive his No. 41 Chevrolet in the non-points event. Creed and Mayer will debut as Chevrolet drivers in the season-opener for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Daytona on February 14.