Carson Hocevar, who hails from Portage, MI, was so close to securing the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at his home track, Michigan International Speedway, that he could taste it. Unfourtunately, the taste in Hocevar's mouth spoiled as Denny Hamlin, the final car to go on track in qualifying, bumped him from the pole position.

Hamlin, as he had done 49 other times in his illustrious NASCAR Cup Series career, rocketed to the top of the speed charts in qualifying, ans will lead the field to the green flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan.

In practice earlier in the afternoon, Hamlin suffered a flat left rear tire, which led to his No. 11 team needing to repair the underwing strakes on his No. 11 Toyota. Due to the damage, Hamlin wasn't sure he'd be able to contend for a pole on Saturday.

"They did a great job, accounting for the damage on the bottom side. They rebalanced it, felt like they did a good job. I mean, it was a handful. It was all I wanted, certainly. But hats off to this whole National Debt Relief team, yeah, that was surprising," Hamlin said.

Hocevar came up just shy of a win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race earlier in the day at Michigan, and as the qualifying session drew to a close, he began to realize how much he truly wanted that pole, which made it all the more crushing when it was snatched from him at the very end of the session.

"Yeah, I mean, it's a testament to these guys. They do a really good job. They're building really fast race cars. I would have loved to have that there," Hocevar said choking back the emotions. "But yeah, third in the truck race, second in Cup qualifying, so hopefully that's just a trend there. But I would have loved that one."

Tyler Reddick, winner of five races already this season and holder of the series point lead, will roll from the starting grid in the third position in Sunday's race, and he'll be joined by Ty Gibbs, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five qualifiers.

FireKeepers Casino 400 Starting Lineup

1. 11-Denny Hamlin

2. 77-Carson Hocevar

3. 45-Tyler Reddick

4. 54-Ty Gibbs

5. 19-Chase Briscoe

6. 9-Chase Elliott

7. 5-Kyle Larson

8. 20-Christopher Bell

9. 24-William Byron

10. 43-Erik Jones

11. 7-Daniel Suarez

12. 35-Riley Herbst

13. 23-Bubba Wallace

14. 17-Chris Buescher

15. 41-Cole Custer

16. 38-Zane Smith

17. 42-John Hunter Nemechek

18. 22-Joey Logano

19. 12-Ryan Blaney

20. 71-Michael McDowell

21. 3-Austin Dillon

22. 4-Noah Gragson

23. 47-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. 10-Ty Dillon

25. 16-AJ Allmendinger

26. 6-Brad Keselowski

27. 60-Ryan Preece

28. 33-Austin Hill

29. 48-Alex Bowman

30. 97-Shane van Gisbergen

31. 2-Austin Cindric

32. 1-Ross Chastain

33. 51-Cody Ware

34. 88-Connor Zilisch

35. 34-Todd Gilliland

36. 44-JJ Yeley

37. 21-Josh Berry