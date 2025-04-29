Hamlin: Cost, Principle Led Teams to Veto 'Run What Ya Brung' All-Star Race
Last Wednesday, Denny Hamlin confirmed rumors that NASCAR had pitched the idea of a 'Run What Ya Brung' style All-Star Race, where teams could essentially bring cars to the track with a much more relaxed inspection process.
According to Hamlin, the teams turned the offer down, and he promised to discuss the topic on his upcoming Actions Detrimental Podcast.
Hamlin came through with the explanation on Monday's post-Talladega episode of Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin.
As a race car driver, Hamlin was a fan of the idea pitched by NASCAR, but as a co-owner of the 23XI Racing team, the question became; who's pocket would the costs come from?
“Generally speaking, if you're just talking to me, the race car driver and the fan, I'm going to say, I wish we had this, this would be fantastic,” Hamlin admitted. “There could possibly be something that gets learned for the short track package that could make it better."
Hamlin continued, “You know, the thought of having cars that are different speeds than each other is fantastic. That means passing will be more plentiful. There are of positives that could come from that, but who is going to pay for it?”
It's a valid question. Hamlin explained that it would likely cost his 23XI Racing team roughly $2 million in order to chase the $1 million prize for winning the All-Star Race, a prize that has remained the same since 2007, under the 'Run What Ya Brung' format.
Hamlin further broke down that his 23XI Racing team would have to essentially write one of the chassis for each of its car numbers off as that car would be rendered essentially useless at races outside of the All-Star Race due to it being cheated up for the special race.
"So what we're going to do is destroy every piece and part of that car and make it lighter or something," Hamlin explained. "We're going to modify it. We're going to bend the chassis -- we're going to do all types of things to this thing that will make it illegal at any other racetrack that we go to."
With the prize money for winning the race not coming close to covering the increased costs of competing in the race, Hamlin says the only benefit would become the potential of unlocking something that improves the overall short track package for the NASCAR Next Gen Car.
Hamlin doesn't feel the teams should be tasked with paying to research and develop ways to fix the car for NASCAR, who were supposed to have all of these areas buttoned up before the implementation of the Next Gen car in 2022.
“Honestly, NASCAR needs to invest in getting better. Not us," Hamlin said. "We've already invested in this thing.”
So, while the 'Run What Ya Brung' concept for the All-Star Race had all of us licking our chops, the juice just wasn't worth the squeeze for the teams to participate.
To listen to the episode of Hamlin's Podcast, click play in the embedded player below.