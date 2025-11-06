Hamlin, Gibbs and Progressive Help Put Veterans in the Driver’s Seat

While last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race ended devastatingly for Denny Hamlin, who was three laps away from hoisting the Bill France Cup before a late-race caution changed everything, the 44-year-old driver took part in an uplifting ceremony on Thursday.

As part of Progressive's Keys to Progress Program, which is celebrating its 13th year, Hamlin, along with Coach Joe Gibbs, handed keys to brand-new cars to Joseph Campbell and Martavius Woods, two veterans of the United States Army.

Joe Gibbs and Denny Hamlin pose with veteran Joseph Campbell, who was awarded a new Toyota, and his family at the Progressive Keys to Progress event on Thursday. | Photo Courtesy of Progressive

"It's fantastic," Hamlin said of his involvement with Progressive's initiative in an exclusive interview with Racing America On SI. "And to kind of hear these veterans' stories and kind of where they were stationed, and how awesome it was for Progressive to give them the keys to their new vehicle is fantastic. It's just a great way for Progressive to give back to the community, and especially the veterans, the ones who keep our freedoms so intact each and every day."

The event, which took place at Joe Gibbs Racing's shop in Huntersville, North Carolina, is one of 65 events that Progressive will host in 47 states ahead of Veterans' Day, where veterans will receive vehicles. Since 2013, the program has donated more than 1,200 vehicles to veterans nationwide.

Joe Gibbs and Denny Hamlin pose with veteran Martavius Woods, who was awarded a new Toyota, and his family at the Progressive Keys to Progress event on Thursday. | Photo Courtesy of Progressive

Hamlin, who entered the first year of a multi-year partnership with Progressive, which adorned his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE race car in 17 of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, was in awe of Progressive's expansive program, which allows veterans to obtain reliable transportation to help them access work, medical care, and community engagements. The 60-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winner was proud to hand the keys to Campbell and Woods on Thursday.

"It's been a great program, 13 years running," Hamlin said. "This is my first time, obviously, being a part of it. And as a race car driver, it kind of made sense for me to be the one to hand them over the keys to their Toyota."

"At Progressive, we believe mobility creates opportunity. Keys to Progress® isn't just about donating cars, it's about helping veterans and their families regain independence, stability, and the ability to move forward with confidence," said Tricia Griffith, President and CEO of Progressive, in a press release. "Thirteen years in, the impact we've seen reminds us why this program matters so deeply."

Thursday's event was able to add quote a bit of perspective to Hamlin and his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team that while they were still reeling from an unexpected loss of the championship in the closing laps at Phoenix Raceway, that there are bigger things happening outside of the NASCAR bubble. On Thursday, Hamlin and his team were able to play a part in making the day for a couple of national heroes.

Recommended Articles