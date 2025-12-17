Hamlin Seeking Apology from SiriusXM, McReynolds for Trial Coverage

It's been less than one week since the end of the antitrust lawsuit between NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports (which ended in a productive settlement last Thursday), but Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, isn't quite ready to put it to bed, just yet.

The settlement itself was a major step forward for all parties, providing NASCAR Cup Series teams with evergreen (permanent) charters, as well as several financial perks and governance powers that were not previously written into the 2025 Charter Agreement.

With the trial finally wrapped up and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver allowed to have free-range on social media, once again, Hamlin took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the trial coverage from SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, and specifically long-time NASCAR analyst Larry McReynolds.

"Good morning," Hamlin said in a reply to a December 16 post from Larry McReynolds. "Now that the case is settled and the evidence is out will you or anyone on [SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90] be issuing an apology for what you all said about 23XI/FRM when the lawsuit was filed?"

I believe it was “how dare them for trying to come in and change the sport. 23XI hasn’t been around long enough and FRM wasn’t good enough”. Also how about “ I dont know what their problem is, 13 other teams signed it”. Just to name a few examples. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) December 16, 2025

Hamlin, continuing his call-out, said: "I believe it was 'how dare them for trying to come in and change the sport. 23XI hasn't been around long enough and FRM wasn't good enough'. Also how about 'I don't know what their problem is, 13 other teams signed it'. Just to name a few examples."

Larry McReynolds did not reply to the criticism by Hamlin... but others from the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 family, including his co-host Brad Gillie, did.

"I realize you're responding to Larry, but shouldn't we let the animosity end?" said Gillie. "I would love to see us all positively move the sport forward with unity and grace."

I realize you’re responding to Larry, but shouldn’t we let the animosity end? I would love to see us all positively move the sport forward with unity and grace. https://t.co/dDu1rFfz0p — Brad Gillie (@BradGillie) December 16, 2025

To which Hamlin simply responded with: "Animosity ends with accountability".

As is typical on social media, especially when it comes to X/Twitter these days, there were a faction of fans that were on the side of Hamlin and 23XI Racing for wanting an apology, and there was a strong contingent of fans who were against what Hamlin was wanting.

One user in particular asked Hamlin why he felt he deserved an apology if McReynolds truly believed that he was saying. In polite, respectful terms, the Chesterfield, Virginia-native explained his side of the story.

Well because I believe that once the actual facts and documents were released it was contradictory to the narrative that was being pushed. Larry is a very hard working analyst. Hopefully he took the time to analyze the situation post settlement and revise his thoughts. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) December 16, 2025

"Well, because I believe that once the actual facts and documents were released it was contradictory to the narrative that was being pushed," Hamlin said. "Larry [McReynolds] is a very hard working analyst. Hopefully he took the time to analyze the situation post settlement and revise his thoughts."

So, what happens next? That's a great question... McReynolds didn't reply to the Tweet, but I'm sure he's looked at it, so maybe an apology will happen on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the next couple of days, before the channel goes on its holiday break. Or, maybe it won't, and things will continue to stir between Hamlin and the Daytona 500-winning crew chief,

Recommended Articles: