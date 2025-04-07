Hattori, Championship-Winning NASCAR Team Owner, Dead At Age 61
Shigeaki Hattori, a former race car driver and team owner of Hattori Racing Enterprises, has passed away at the age of 61. Hattori Racing Enterprises confirmed the passing of Hattori with a statement released on Monday morning. According to the team, Hattori perished in a motor vehicle accident in Huntersville, North Carolina on Saturday, April 5.
In the statement, Hattori Racing Enterprises spoke about the team owner, his passion, and what made him special.
"Shige was known for his relentless drive, focus and competitive spirit. Team ownership through HRE and Hattori Motorsports had become both his passion and his life's work," the statement read. "He had a unieuq gift to constantly inject a light-hearted attitude and one-of-a-kind sense of humor into his race teams that will never be forgotten. We'll miss you dearly. Farewell, Shige."
NASCAR issued a statement on the passing of Hattori after the confirmed reports of his death spread on Monday morning:
"Shigeaki Hattori was a passionate racer and highly successful team owner, but beyond all his team's statistics -- which includes a NASCAR Truck Series championship -- Shige was a genuine, beloved member of the garage who worked tirelessly to lift our sport and his people. We are deeply saddened by his tragic passing. NASCAR extends its thoughts and prayers to his family and many friends."
According to a media release from the Huntersville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into Hattori's crash revealed that Hattori's 2025 Toyota Crown was traveling westbound on Highway 73 when it crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2024 Lexus GX550.
The driver of the Lexus was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Police Department says at this time, investigators do not believe speed or impairment contributed to Hattori's fatal crash, but the accident remains under investigation by the Huntersville Police Department's Traffic Safety Section.
Hattori, who was a native of Okayama, Japan, uprooted his life and moved to the United States in the 1990s in order to pursue his dreams of becoming an open-wheel racer. Hattori achieved those dreams as he collected two Indy NXT by Firestone (then known as Indy Lights) Series wins in 1998. From 2000 to 2003, Hattori competed in 26 NTT IndyCar Series events, including two runs in the Indianapolis 500.
Hattori, who had a career-best finish of 20th in the Indianapolis 500, moved to NASCAR ahead of the 2004 season as he would compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as a driver. Hattori would DNQ for the final race of the 2004 season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and would compete in 10 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events in 2005.
The tenacious racer's best finish as a driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was a 24th-place effort at Kentucky Speedway.
After his driving career, Hattori began fielding a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry as a team owner.
In 212 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts, Hattori Racing Enterprises recorded 14 victories, and the team captured the NASCAR Truck Series championship in 2018 with Brett Moffitt driving the organization's No. 16 Toyota Tundra.
Hattori also fielded a NASCAR Xfinity Series entry in 72 races from 2014 to 2021. In that time, Hattori Racing Enterprises recorded a top-five and seven top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.