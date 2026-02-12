Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson Reach Long-Term Contract Extension

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- Kyle Larson, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will remain the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports for years to come. Prior to Wednesday afternoon's Daytona 500 qualifying session, the driver and team announced a long-term contract extension through the 2031 season.

Additionally, Hendrick Motorsports has inked an extension with Cliff Daniels, who has served as Larson's crew chief since he moved to HMS in 2021, to a multi-year contract extension as well. This will keep the potent two-time championship-winnng driver/crew chief pairing together.

As part of th extension agreement, HendrickCars.com will continue to serve as a primary sponsorship partner for Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team in 35 of the 38 races, annually.

Larson has already notched 32 career NASCAR Cup Series race wins, and he's done it at age 33. In his five seasons with Hendrick Motorsports, Larson has recorded 26 of his 32 career wins. Understandably, the California native is happy to return to the team that turned him from a contender into a champion.

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue my career with Hendrick Motorsports and HendrickCars.com,” Larson said. “This team, this organization, and this family have given me everything I need to compete at the highest level. We’ve accomplished a lot together, but I truly believe the best is still ahead. I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and JB for believing in me, and I’m excited to keep chasing wins and championships with Cliff and the 5 team for many more years.”

HendrickCars.com, which has boasted about its ROI since signing its initial deal as Larson's anchor sponsor in 2021, are proud to continue on as the anchor partner for the foreseeable future.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this partnership with our teammates at Hendrick Motorsports,” said Jeffrey “JB” Brown, president of Hendrick Automotive Group, in a press release. “Since 2021, the program has consistently delivered a nearly three-to-one return with record-breaking traffic to HendrickCars.com, over $80 million in television exposure, and tens of millions of social media engagements. As we enter our company’s 50th anniversary year, racing has driven results and united our teammates in such a powerful way that extending our relationship with Kyle, Cliff, and this championship team was a no-brainer.”

Rick Hendrick is proud of what Hendrick Motorsports, Larson, and Daniels have achieved together, and he is ready to see how many more accolades they can stack together over the next five years.

“When you look at what it takes to succeed at the highest level year after year, it starts with people,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Kyle is one of the most complete drivers in our sport. His talent, work ethic, and instincts give us a chance to win every time we race. Cliff is a true servant leader who brings out the best in everyone around him and sets the standard for how we go to the track. Having HendrickCars.com alongside this group continues to create real, measurable value for our automotive business. Together, it’s a combination that will keep winning races and competing for championships for a long time.”

Larson, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, will get his championship defense started this weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 14, and coverage is set to begin at 2:30 PM ET on FOX.

