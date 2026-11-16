William Byron, who has been one of the most consistent competitors in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last several seasons, will have a new crew chief for the 2027 season as Hendrick Motorsports announced a round of crew chief shufflings on Monday afternoon.

Rudy Fugle, who had been atop the pit box for 16 of Byron's 17 career NASCAR Cup Series wins, including the one at Martinsville Speedway in the penultimate race of the 2026 season, will be reassigned to Alex Bowman's No. 48 Chevrolet for the 2027 season, a year which will mark Bowman's final full-time season in NASCAR.

Sliding in as the crew chief for Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team in 2027 will be Adam Wall, who enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2026 as the crew chief for Corey Day in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series ranks.

According to Hendrick Motorsports, the decision to move Fugle to the organization's No. 48 team in 2027 was made in an effort to provide steady, proven leadership to Bowman's team, while Wall, a rising star in the Hendrick pipeline, was seen to be ready to take the next step in his career.

“We looked at all four of our Cup teams and where we felt our people could have the greatest impact,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Rudy brings proven leadership and experience winning at this level to Alex and the No. 48 team. Adam has earned the opportunity to lead a Cup program, and his history with William gives them a lot to build on. We believe these pairings give both teams the opportunity to grow and compete for wins and championships.”

The 42-year-old Fugle is ready for the challenge that lies ahead in helping Bowman ride off into the sunset on a positive note in 2027.

“Alex and I have a strong foundation,” Fugle said. “We know each other well. We’ve been in countless competition meetings together, so I have a good understanding of what he looks for in a race car. With the people and resources at Hendrick Motorsports, we expect to win races, make the Chase, and compete for a championship in Alex’s final Cup season. I’m all in, and I know he is, too. The work starts today, and I have a lot of confidence in what the No. 48 team can accomplish.”

For Wall, the chance to become a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief is a dream come true. To do it for the most iconic team in the history of the series is just the icing on the cake.

“Becoming a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief with Hendrick Motorsports is something I’ve worked toward for a long time,” Wall said. “I’ve had the opportunity to learn from some of the best people in racing, and I appreciate the faith the organization has in me. William is a proven winner who puts a tremendous amount of effort into his preparation. We’ve won together in the No. 17, and I’m ready to build on that with him and the No. 24 team.”

Hendrick Motorsports confirmed that there would be no changes in crew chiefs for Kyle Larson, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series champion, or Chase Elliott, the 2020 series champion. Cliff Daniels will return as the crew chief for the No. 5 team, while Alan Gustafson will reprise his role as the No. 9 team's crew chief.

Blake Harris, who had been Bowman's crew chief over the last few seasons, previously announced that he would be moving to Trackhouse Racing to serve as Shane van Gisbergen's crew chief for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.