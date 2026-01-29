Hocevar Lands Big-Time Partners For NASCAR Truck Race at Daytona

Carson Hocevar will officially contest the season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Daytona International Speedway, driving the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports, the car number and team he drives for full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. According to a press release from the team on Thursday, Hocevar will carry two global retailer giants on his race truck at Daytona.

IKEA and Best Buy, who partnered in 2025 to open their first-ever "IKEA at Best Buy" planning and shopping experiences in select stores across Texas and Florida, will join forces once again to serve as co-primary sponsors for the 23-year-old Spire Motorsports driver on the high banks of Daytona in the Fresh From Florida 250 on Friday, February 13.

IKEA and Best Buy will partner with Spire Motorsports and Carson Hocevar for the season-opening #NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Daytona International Speedway. Hocevar will pilot the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado. pic.twitter.com/DttfufySil — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) January 29, 2026

Hocevar is blown away by the commitment from IKEA and Best Buy, both brands that he is a longtime customer of.

“Ultimately, it's super cool to represent two major brands that I'm familiar with and have strong connections to the NASCAR fan base,” said Hocevar. “My first time ever building furniture was an IKEA set, and I obviously play a lot of video games and get my electronics from Best Buy. To have both of them connected and riding with me on the No. 77 Silverado at Daytona is really special. I’ve enjoyed watching the Spire Motorsports trucks there the last two years, and I’m excited to be part of it now."

Hocevar, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, has turned some heads in his young NASCAR Cup Series career, but he's been even more impressive in his time behind the wheel of trucks in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks.

Hocevar has collected five career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victories, including a win last season in a dramatic late-race duel with Layne Riggs at Kansas Speedway. And in 81 career starts in the series, Hocevar has collected 22 top-five finishes and 34 top-10 results. Prior to a move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, Hocevar placed fourth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship battle in 2023.

The native of Portage, MI, will look to score his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in 2026, but before he can, he'll look to land in Daytona's victory lane with IKEA and Best Buy adorning his vehicle in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event.

