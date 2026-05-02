Hocevar Rolls To Another Win, This Time In The Truck Series

While several drivers had trucks seemingly capable of winning Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway, it just felt like Carson Hocevar wouldn't be denied. In the end, that was precisely the case.

Less than a week after taking his first-career NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway, Hocevar was back in victory lane, this time in the Truck Series and at Texas.

"Man, what a fun race," Hocevar exclaimed in his post-race interview on FS1. "We had reverse order. Yeah, obviously one-two with Kyle [Busch]. So yeah, watched him win a lot of truck races and, finally good to put an end to his Texas streak."

Hocevar fired off alongside TRICON Garage's sophomore driver Gio Ruggiero in an overtime restart, and Hocevar made quick work of taking control of the lead of the race. Still, a hungry group of drivers, including Layne Riggs, who had driven from 34th to the front, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, were breathing down his neck.

That is until the wad of trucks nearly crashed behind Hocevar with two laps to go. Kaden Honeycutt, Ruggiero, and Riggs all made contact, which sent them slipping and sliding out of the groove, which gave Hocevar more than enough room to scoot away from the competition.

As the seas parted ahead of him, Busch was able to secure a runner-up finish on a night where he had to come back from a lap down after slapping the wall and cutting a tire down in the opening Stage of the race.

And with the runner-up finish, Busch secured a one-two sweep for Spire Motorsports, a team that is currently embroiled in a lawsuit along with Chris Gabehart against Joe Gibbs Racing.

Honeycutt would finish the race in the third-position, which was disappointing as he felt he had a great chance to score his first career win.

“I’m proud to be able to drive a truck like this. It’s disappointing that I just keep failing. There’s no excuse for it," Honeycutt said. "As soon as I got the lead, I didn’t protect it right, I didn’t do the right things and ultimately that’s what led us to lose."

Despite the disappointment, the third-place result was more than enough for Honeycutt to claim the series points lead, which now sits at 14 points over Chandler Smith.

Brandon Jones, a full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competitor, finished fourth, while Ben Rhodes, who started the race on the pole, came home in fifth.

SpeedyCash.com 250 Race Results

1. 77-Carson Hocevar

2. 7-Kyle Busch

3. 11-Kaden Honeycutt

4. 1-Brandon Jones

5. 99-Ben Rhodes

6. 34-Layne Riggs

7. 19-Daniel Hemric

8. 91-Christian Eckes

9. 88-Ty Majeski

10. 38-Chandler Smith

11. 25-Parker Kligerman

12. 45-Ross Chastain

13. 12-Brenden Queen

14. 17-Gio Ruggiero

15. 18-Tyler Ankrum

16. 26-Dawson Sutton

17. 5-William Sawalich

18. 27-Toni Breidinger

19. 52-Stewart Friesen

20. 76-Spencer Boyd

21. 14-Mini Tyrrell

22. 22-Josh Reaume

23. 33-Frankie Muniz

24. 93-Caleb Costner

25. 10-Corey LaJoie

26. 2-Clayton Green

27. 16-Justin Haley

28. 15-Tanner Gray

29. 98-Jake Garcia

30. 44-Andres Perez de Lara

31. 81-Kris Wright

32. 9-Grant Enfinger

33. 42-Conner Jones

34. 62-Cory Roper

35. 13-Cole Butcher