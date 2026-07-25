Hocevar Snags Brickyard 400 Pole; Spire Motorsports Sweeps Front Row

The Spire Motorsports takeover in the NASCAR Cup Series continued on Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as Carson Hocevar led the way in a front row sweep for Spire Motorsports in qualifying for Sunday's Brickyard 400.

Hocevar secured the pole position with a lap time of 48.232 seconds (186.598 mph), fast enough by 0.056 seconds to take the top qualifying speed in the session. Hocevar was elated to hear a round of applause from the crowd on hand at IMS after he secured the pole as Denny Hamlin, the final car to take to the track, failed to top his lap time.

"Yeah, I mean, it's just unbelievable. I just got out of the car, and [the fans are] just yelling, cheering and everything. I just couldn't believe it. No, I appreciate it," Hocevar said. "I don't know if they're cheering just because I beat Denny, or just the fact that we're on the front row. Denny stole one from me at Michigan."

Then, Hocevar took a poke at Joe Gibbs Racing, which is locked in a legal battle with Spire Motorsports after alleging that Spire Motorsports stole proprietary car setup information when the team hired Chris Gabehart, JGR's longtime employee and former competition director.

"Yeah, this is hometown for Jeff [Dickerson] and everybody at Spire. Yeah, it's just fun to use our own notes for the last two years and get these cars better and faster," Hocevar smiled. "Just enjoying it."

Daniel Suarez, who drives the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, will start from the outside of the front row, as he career revitalization tour has continued in his first season away from Trackhouse Racing.

Tyler Reddick, who won the opening three races of the season, was the top non-Spire driver in the qualifying session, and will start from the third position driving the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota. Ty Gibbs, who drives the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will join Reddick in the second row of the starting lineup.

Denny Hamlin, who is looking to cap off the career crown jewel sweep with a win in Sunday's Brickyard 400, will begin his quest from the fifth starting spot.

Michael McDowell, the third Spire Motorsports driver, will start sixth, while Corey Heim, Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Official Brickyard 400 Starting Lineup

1. 77 - Carson Hocevar

2. 7 - Daniel Suarez

3. 45 - Tyler Reddick

4. 54 - Ty Gibbs

5. 11 - Denny Hamlin

6. 71 - Michael McDowell

7. 67 - Corey Heim

8. 48 - Alex Bowman

9. 16 - AJ Allmendinger

10. 5 - Kyle Larson

11. 19 - Chase Briscoe

12. 41 - Cole Custer

13. 12 - Ryan Blaney

14. 43 - Erik Jones

15. 17 - Chris Buescher

16. 6 - Brad Keselowski

17. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek

18. 35 - Riley Herbst

19. 22 - Joey Logano

20. 3 - Austin Dillon

21. 24 - William Byron

22. 1 - Ross Chastain

23. 20 - Christopher Bell

24. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25. 97 - Shane van Gisbergen

26. 21 - Josh Berry

27. 9 - Chase Elliott

28. 10 - Ty Dillon

29. 23 - Bubba Wallace

30. 38 - Zane Smith

31. 88 - Connor Zilisch

32. 33 - Austin Hill

33. 4 - Noah Gragson

34. 60 - Ryan Preece

35. 2 - Austin Cindric

36. 34 - Todd Gilliland

37. 51 - Cody Ware

38. 62 - Casey Mears

39. 78 - Daniel Dye