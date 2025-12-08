Hollywood Actor Frankie Muniz Returning to Truck Series in 2026

Frankie Muniz is returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for another full-time campaign in 2026.

The 40-year-old Hollywood actor, who is very well-known for his roles on such productions as 'Malcolm in the Middle' and 'Agent Cody Banks', will continue his latest endeavor of competing full-time in one of NASCAR's National Series.

During a special appearance on FOX and Friends on Monday (December 8), Muniz confirmed that he would pilot the No. 33 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, driving for the newly-rebranded Team Reaume.

Aerial Titans and Morgan & Morgan will both serve as major sponsorship partners for Muniz during the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign. Additional partners will be announced at a later date.

In addition to his 25-race schedule in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Muniz, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, is adding something new to the fray: competing full-time in the SRO GT4 America Series with co-driver Tyler Stone.

Following his announcement on Monday morning, Muniz posted to social media with a message for his fans, saying "I thought I was done. I really did. I hung up the helmet, said 'that's a wrap' on racing... then realized I've got may too much unfinished business on track."

I thought I was done.

I really did. Hung up the helmet, said “that’s a wrap” on racing… then realized I’ve still got way too much unfinished business on track.



So here’s the news I’ve been dying to share...

I’m coming back FULL TIME in 2026.



• Full season in the NASCAR… pic.twitter.com/itY2lWOy53 — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) December 8, 2025

For the multi-talented Muniz, his journey to become a full-time driver at NASCAR's National Series level began in 2023 when he partnered with Rette Jones Racing. Together, Muniz and RJR contested the entire 20-race ARCA Menards Series campaign and finished fourth in points on the strength of one top-five and 11 top-10s.

The following season, Muniz tried a little bit of everything -- running two ARCA Menards Series events for Rette Jones Racing, three NASCAR Xfinity Series events for Joey Gase Motorsports, and four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Muniz then made the decision to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, taking over the reins of the No. 33 Ford F-150. While it was a massive learning curve for the rookie driver, the season did include some bright spots, like a top-10 in the season-opener at Daytona and a top-15 at Michigan after restarting inside the top-five late in the race.

At the tail-end of his rookie campaign, Muniz ended up missing four NASCAR Truck Series events after he suffered a distal radius fracture in his wrist, after an accident while attempting to change a battery in a Ring camera in his backyard.

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13 at 7:30 PM ET on FS1, NASCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Recommended Articles: