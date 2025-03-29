Hood Flies Up on Justin Haley's No. 7 Car During Practice Run
Disaster struck for Justin Haley and the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team with roughly 10 minutes remaining in Saturday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series practice session for Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
As Haley was completing his 20th lap of the session, the hood flew up on his Chevrolet as he was barreling down the front straightaway heading toward Turn 1.
Prime Video, which was providing television coverage of the practice session, had a camera pointed at Haley's car when the situation happened, and it appeared that the team failed to get the hood pins popped back into place before Haley returned to the track to test out adjustments that were made on pit road.
Haley, who picked up his first top-10 finish of the season last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, was 34th-fastest in the practice session prior to the hood incident. Haley's fastest lap was a 20.388 second lap time, which was 0.273-seconds off the session-leading pace set by 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace.
The No. 7 team is assessing the damage sustained due to the hood flying up on their car. If the damage isn't too severe, Haley could potentially participate in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session.
If the damage is too severe, Haley will have to skip qualifying and will be relegated to a last-place starting spot for Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.