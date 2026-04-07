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How Many Drivers Are Set To Compete In The Food City 500 At Bristol?

The preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway has dropped, and while there aren't many surprises, one "open" team has joined the fray this weekend.
Toby Christie|
Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar (77) and driver Zane Smith (38) lead driver Alex Bowman (48) and driver Christopher Bell (20) at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar (77) and driver Zane Smith (38) lead driver Alex Bowman (48) and driver Christopher Bell (20) at Bristol Motor Speedway. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the 0.533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway, which is a high-banked concrete oval, for the eighth of 36 races in the 2026 NASCAR Cup season. The Cup Series will be joined this weekend by the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which were each in action last weekend at Rockingham Speedway.

As the NASCAR Cup Series is coming off of its first off-weekend of the season, this will represent a good gauge as to which teams were able to make improvements in their time away from the track last weekend, and which ones will likely be fighting things for the remainder of the campaign.

On Monday evening, NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, and contained on the list are 37 cars, comprised of the 36 Chartered entries, which compete every weekend, and one "open" entry team.

The lone "open" entry team this weekend will be the No. 66 Garage 66 team, which will field the Brian King Roofing Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Chad Finchum, a Tennessee native.

Chase Elliott, who won the most recent NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway a couple of weeks ago, will carry his anchor partner -- NAPA Auto Parts -- on his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend.

Elliott, who has only won back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series events once in his career, will look to add a second two-race winning streak to his resume this weekend.

Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the Food City 500, will carry his familiar HendrickCars.com paint scheme on his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend. Larson is a three-time race winner in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, who is in the midst of a career-long 100-race losing skid, has the most wins at Bristol Motor Speedway among all active drivers with eight career wins. Busch will compete in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event, driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, and then will look to snap his Cup Series losing streak in Sunday's race at one of his best tracks.

Busch will carry BankOZK sponsorship on his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in Sunday's race.

Food City 500 Entry List

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Busch Light Fishing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Menards / Tarkett

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Bass Pro Shops / Winchester Long Beard XR

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Consumer Cellular

Ford

7

Daniel Suarez

Spire Motorsports

NationsGuard

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

BankOZK

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Ohio Logistics

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

National Debt Relief

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Discount Tire

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Trimble

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Lance

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Motorcraft / Quick Lane

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

WWE / Chumba Casino

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Valvoline

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Love's Travel Stops

Ford

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Aaron's Rent to Own

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

TBA

Chevrolet

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

AdventHealth

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Comparion Insurance

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

NOS Energy Drink

Chevrolet

48

Justin Allgaier

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

TBA

Chevrolet

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Kroger / Muscle Milk

Ford

66

Chad Finchum

Garage 66

Brian King Roofing

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Spectrum

Chevrolet

88

Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing

Roto-Rooter

Chevrolet

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

WeatherTech

Chevrolet

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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