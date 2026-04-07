How Many Drivers Are Set To Compete In The Food City 500 At Bristol?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the 0.533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway, which is a high-banked concrete oval, for the eighth of 36 races in the 2026 NASCAR Cup season. The Cup Series will be joined this weekend by the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which were each in action last weekend at Rockingham Speedway.

As the NASCAR Cup Series is coming off of its first off-weekend of the season, this will represent a good gauge as to which teams were able to make improvements in their time away from the track last weekend, and which ones will likely be fighting things for the remainder of the campaign.

On Monday evening, NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, and contained on the list are 37 cars, comprised of the 36 Chartered entries, which compete every weekend, and one "open" entry team.

The lone "open" entry team this weekend will be the No. 66 Garage 66 team, which will field the Brian King Roofing Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Chad Finchum, a Tennessee native.

Chase Elliott, who won the most recent NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway a couple of weeks ago, will carry his anchor partner -- NAPA Auto Parts -- on his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend.

Elliott, who has only won back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series events once in his career, will look to add a second two-race winning streak to his resume this weekend.

Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the Food City 500, will carry his familiar HendrickCars.com paint scheme on his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend. Larson is a three-time race winner in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, who is in the midst of a career-long 100-race losing skid, has the most wins at Bristol Motor Speedway among all active drivers with eight career wins. Busch will compete in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event, driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, and then will look to snap his Cup Series losing streak in Sunday's race at one of his best tracks.

Busch will carry BankOZK sponsorship on his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in Sunday's race.

Food City 500 Entry List