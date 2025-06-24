How to Watch NASCAR Racing From EchoPark Speedway, Lime Rock Park
The inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge kicks off on Saturday, June 28, at EchoPark Speedway in the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. The race also marks the first NASCAR Cup Series event of the season to air on TNT Sports.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also race at EchoPark Speedway on Friday, June 27, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series makes its inaugural visit to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut.
Here's everything you need to know to watch this weekend.
Watching the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway
The five-race NASCAR In-Season Challenge will air on TNT Sports, starting with Saturday's Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. The five-race mid-season competition placed 32 NASCAR Cup Series competitors in a single-elimination bracket, with a $1 million prize awaiting the winner of the challenge.
RELATED: Denny Hamlin Enters Atlanta as NASCAR In-Season Tournament No. 1 Seed
Saturday's race begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Qualifying for the event takes place on Friday, June 27 at 5:05 p.m. ET, with coverage on truTV.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be on track at EchoPark Speedway, taking the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Watch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Lime Rock Park
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series goes road-course racing for the second time this season at a brand-new venue for the series, Lime Rock Park. The Connecticut facility plays host to the LiUNA! 150.
Qualifying begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 27 on FS1, with the race scheduled at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The ARCA Menards Series also races on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Lime Rock, with coverage on FS2.
Friday, June 27
Time
Session
Track
TV
1:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Serie Practice
Lime Rock Park
FS2
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
EchoPark Speedway
The CW App
5:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
EchoPark Speedway
truTV
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
EchoPark Speedway
The CW Network
Saturday, June 28
Time
Session
Track
TV
9:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
Lime Rock Park
FS1
1 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 150
Lime Rock Park
FS1
4 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Lime Rock Park 100
Lime Rock Park
FS2
7 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
EchoPark Speedway
TNT Sports