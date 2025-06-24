Racing America Logo

How to Watch NASCAR Racing From EchoPark Speedway, Lime Rock Park

Zach Evans

Jason Allen-Imagn Images

The inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge kicks off on Saturday, June 28, at EchoPark Speedway in the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. The race also marks the first NASCAR Cup Series event of the season to air on TNT Sports.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also race at EchoPark Speedway on Friday, June 27, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series makes its inaugural visit to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut.

Here's everything you need to know to watch this weekend.

Watching the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

Josh Berry (21) fights to maintain the lead going into turn four at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Jason Allen-Imagn Images

The five-race NASCAR In-Season Challenge will air on TNT Sports, starting with Saturday's Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. The five-race mid-season competition placed 32 NASCAR Cup Series competitors in a single-elimination bracket, with a $1 million prize awaiting the winner of the challenge.

Saturday's race begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Qualifying for the event takes place on Friday, June 27 at 5:05 p.m. ET, with coverage on truTV.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be on track at EchoPark Speedway, taking the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Watch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Lime Rock Park

Ross Chastain leads a group of trucks during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Xpel 225 at the Circuit of The Americas.
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series goes road-course racing for the second time this season at a brand-new venue for the series, Lime Rock Park. The Connecticut facility plays host to the LiUNA! 150.

Qualifying begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 27 on FS1, with the race scheduled at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The ARCA Menards Series also races on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Lime Rock, with coverage on FS2.

Friday, June 27

Time

Session

Track

TV

1:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Serie Practice

Lime Rock Park

FS2

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

EchoPark Speedway

The CW App

5:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

EchoPark Speedway

truTV

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250

EchoPark Speedway

The CW Network

Saturday, June 28

Time

Session

Track

TV

9:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

Lime Rock Park

FS1

1 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 150

Lime Rock Park

FS1

4 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Lime Rock Park 100

Lime Rock Park

FS2

7 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

EchoPark Speedway

TNT Sports

