How to Watch NASCAR's Return to Rockingham
NASCAR returns to the famed Rockingham Speedway this weekend, with both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in action. It will be the first NASCAR events at the historic facility since 2013.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races on Friday, April 18, while the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the track on Saturday, April 19.
Watching Racing from Rockingham Speedway
The Black's Tire 200 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes the track at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, April 18. The race will air on Fox Sports 1.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series races on Saturday, April 19 in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire. Fans can watch that race at 4 p.m. ET on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Broadcast Schedule from Rockingham Speedway
Friday, April 18
Time
Session
TV
12:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
1:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
3:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black's Tire 200
FS1
Saturday, April 19
Time
Session
TV
11:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
1:00 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series East Rockingham 125
FloRacing
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250
The CW Network