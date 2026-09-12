How to Watch NASCAR's Race Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway

The NASCAR Cup and O'Reilly Auto Parts Series have arrived at World Wide Technology Raceway for the next round of the NASCAR Chase for the Championship.

For the Cup Series, Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the second race of its 10-race Chase for the championship, while Saturday's Nu Way 225 will serve as the second of nine races in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase.

Denny Hamlin, the NASCAR Cup Series point leader heading into the weekend, is the defending winner of the Enjoy Illinois 300, and after an 18th-place result in last weekend's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, Hamlin could use the momentum boost of a win at Gateway.

Christopher Bell, who finally broke through for his first win of the season last week, has had race-winning speed essentially every time the series has raced at Gateway, but has yet to come away with a win. Can he finally grab that elusive first Gateway win in his fifth try?

Here is the complete TV and streaming schedule for this weekend's on-track activity at World Wide Technology Raceway:

TV/Streaming Schedule: Saturday, September 12

1 PM ET: NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice, TV: The CW (select markets), Streaming: ESPN App, The CW website

2:05 PM ET: NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying, TV: The CW (select markets), Streaming: ESPN App, The CW website

3:30 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice. TV: TruTV, Streaming: HBO Max

4:35 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying. TV: TruTV, Streaming: HBO Max

7:30 PM ET: NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Nu Way 225 at Gateway, TV: The CW (select markets), Streaming: ESPN App, The CW Website

TV/Streaming Schedule: Sunday, September 13

3 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway, TV: USA Network, Streaming: USA App, NASCAR Driver Cam: HBO Max