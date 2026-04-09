How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 At Bristol

Following an off-weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway for its eighth of 36 races in the 2026 season. Joining the Cup Series this weekend will be the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, which were each in action last weekend at Rockingham Speedway.

The Food City 500 serves as the traditional spring daytime NASCAR Cup Series 500-lap event for the 0.533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway, a tradition that returned in 2023 after a two-year experiment, which saw Bristol Motor Speedway covered in dirt for the spring race in 2021 and 2022.

The NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 will be the marquee event of the weekend, and will take place on Sunday, April 12, while the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race will be on Saturday, April 11, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will compete on Friday, April 10.

Watching the Food City 500

Coverage of Sunday's event will be on FS1, and can also be streamed on the FOX One App. Additionally, NASCAR Driver Cam, which has in-car cameras available for the 37 cars in the field for Sunday's race, can be streamed by subscribers of the HBO Max streaming service.

Practice and qualifying for the Food City 500 will take place on Saturday, April 11, with coverage available on Prime Video beginning at 4:30 PM ET.

Chase Elliott heads into this race coming off the high of his first win of the season, which came in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway two weeks ago. Elliott has never scored a race win at Bristol Motor Speedway, but has a pair of runner-up finishes at the track, which came in 2022 and 2024.

Kyle Larson, the defending series champion, is the defending race winner of the Food City 500. In this race a season ago, Larson led 411 of 500 laps and topped Denny Hamlin for the race win. Larson, who is seeking his first win of the 2026 season, is currently riding a 31-race losing streak.

Remainder of the Broadcast Schedule from Bristol Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol will take place on Friday, April 10, and the race will be televised on FS1 with coverage set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET.

Prior to the race, the series will have practice and qualifying on Friday, which will be televised on FS2. Coverage of practice and qualifying is set to begin at 3:30 PM ET

Corey Heim comes into this weekend's race at Bristol on a two-race winning streak, and he has a lot of money on the line on Friday night. As Heim has swept the first two Triple Truck Challenge race wins, he can take his $150,000 in Challenge bonus money and increase it to $500,000 with another win on Friday night.

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Suburban Propane 300 is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, and will be televised on The CW with television coverage set to begin at 7:30 PM ET.

Note: If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

William Sawalich scored his first career O'Reilly Series win last weekend at Rockingham Speedway. The 19-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver will look to go back-to-back this weekend.

The O'Reilly Series will also practice and qualify on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Those sessions will be available for streaming on The CW App, with coverage set to begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Friday, April 10

Time (ET) Session TV 3:30 PM NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice FS2 4:35 PM NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying FS2

Saturday, April 11

Time (ET) Session TV 2:00 PM NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice CW App 3:05 PM NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying CW App 4:30 PM NASCAR Cup Series Practice Prime Video 5:40 PM NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Prime Video 7:30 PM NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race The CW

Sunday, April 12